A delightful seaside dream home by DC Projects

For today’s designer spotlight, we travel all the way to Malaga, a port city situated in southern Spain’s Costa del Sol. Here is where seasoned interior design firm DC Projects is allowing us to take a peek at one of its most exciting projects: a full-blown renovation extending from the exterior façade to the interior spaces.

Specialising in foreigners and expats living in Spain, DC Projects ensures top-notch professionalism on every project. That includes the smallest of details (like measuring interior zones for new furnishings and décor pieces and home-staging designs) to the largest of responsibilities (like carrying out full construction for deluxe villas).

For this particular project, DC Projects’ clients, a Norwegian couple who visited the town of Ojén in Marbella, got treated to their own Spanish house after falling in love with the charming location. Their new home, about 60m² in area layout, has everything the clients could dream about: a welcoming modern/contemporary design to ensure 21st century style, adequate legroom for its six inhabitants, a dose of delightful colours and patterns, comfy furnishings, appealing patterns to ensure visual character, and within walking distance from the beach.

Bear in mind this was only after the fix-up, for prior to the professionals stepping in this house was quite outdated and gloomy – not at all what one would want from a seaside dream house. But after the €50,000—€ 75,000 project was completed, the new clients were treated to… well, see for yourself!



