A delightful seaside dream home by DC Projects

For today’s designer spotlight, we travel all the way to Malaga, a port city situated in southern Spain’s Costa del Sol. Here is where seasoned interior design firm DC Projects is allowing us to take a peek at one of its most exciting projects: a full-blown renovation extending from the exterior façade to the interior spaces.
Specialising in foreigners and expats living in Spain, DC Projects ensures top-notch professionalism on every project. That includes the smallest of details (like measuring interior zones for new furnishings and décor pieces and home-staging designs) to the largest of responsibilities (like carrying out full construction for deluxe villas).
For this particular project, DC Projects’ clients, a Norwegian couple who visited the town of Ojén in Marbella, got treated to their own Spanish house after falling in love with the charming location. Their new home, about 60m² in area layout, has everything the clients could dream about: a welcoming modern/contemporary design to ensure 21st century style, adequate legroom for its six inhabitants, a dose of delightful colours and patterns, comfy furnishings, appealing patterns to ensure visual character, and within walking distance from the beach.
Bear in mind this was only after the fix-up, for prior to the professionals stepping in this house was quite outdated and gloomy – not at all what one would want from a seaside dream house. But after the €50,000—€ 75,000 project was completed, the new clients were treated to… well, see for yourself!
A soft neutral palette gets livened up via warm reds, yellows and oranges, beautifully sprinkled about in this open-plan living area, dining zone, and kitchen. Before this project was started, this space was much smaller – now, it enjoys a much more welcoming vibe thanks to the modern open-plan layout.
Notice the striking placement of patterns, from the Mediterranean-tiled floor to the window treatment, adding visual splendour to this socialising space.
For the culinary zone, glass countertops were chosen – the perfect option, seeing as they ensure a clean aesthetic while also being very easy to clean.
To further make the new open-plan socialising zone come to life, three windows were added. These usher in buckets of natural light, as well as a batch of exterior views.
The colour scheme for the main suite is cooled down charmingly via ocean blues and –greens. Interestingly, the bedroom’s location was switched in the renovation process to ensure easier access and a more convenient layout.
Speaking of convenience, the professionals opted to make the guest bedroom its own private sanctuary. Hence, the inclusion of an open-plan water closet (and sink), ensuring guests don’t need to be disturbing their hosts every time nature calls.
In addition, a comfy sofa was added in for extra comfort, as well as a floor-to-ceiling closet to ensure the room refrains from a cluttered look.
Want to know what else is hidden in that closet? It just so happens that a mini fridge is placed in there, offering guests fresh drinks and snacks in case they don’t feel like travelling downstairs to the kitchen!
Let’s scope out a few more visuals that further detail the charm of this new seaside home!
Whether you want to see what other projects this interior design company has styled up or require its services, feel free to contact DC Projects.