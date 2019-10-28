Modern Interiors for a luxurious home in Bangalore

Style is entirely subjective, and therefore it means different things to everyone. In this beautiful home, which reflects the tastes of the homeowners, neutral and subtle colours are used to exude charm. The interior designers and decorators of De Panache, Bangalore have designed this home using several elements, accents, and textures that have contributed to making it an example of modern extravagance. Rugs, mirrors, and beautiful lighting combine to make this home an urban paradise. The house covers 4,388 sq ft, and despite the size, the designers have managed to create a cosy and welcoming feel in the interiors.
The furniture and interiors feature straight lines and fuss-free design, making them fabulous and refreshing. The living room is an excellent example of the modern design style. While it may seem like a relatively small space, it looks comfortable, warm and welcoming. The sofas feature soft, neutral colours such as tan and cream. The chocolate-coloured rug is plush and brings in a textural element to the design. As we enter the home, the entranceway features a simple yet stylish console table. The marble countertop complements the metallic supports that hold it, while the bronze-tinted mirror against the background wall reflects the hand-carved stone on the opposite wall to create a stunning effect.
A well-designed and elaborate wardrobe space is an element of luxury. The bedroom features everything that the homeowner will ever need in it. The designers have chosen a cream-and-white combination for the room. The wardrobe stretches from one end to the other, providing ample storage. The well-designed wardrobes feature simple gold lines in the panel to accentuate the beauty of the light colour. The bed has been positioned against a textured wall, which has been kept neutral as well. The drapes are heavy and quite luxurious, adding a regal feel to the interiors, while sheer curtains provide privacy.
The tan colour and modest design make the kitchen quite attractive. The clean and clutter-free lines, the simplicity of the drawers and the quartz counters all add up to make it look classy. The shutters of the cabinets and drawers were imported from Italy. The large window against the counter brings in natural light and air, making the space quite functional and bright. The cabinets and shelves above the counter have a similar look and feel to the ones below it, making the design consistent and fluid.
There is a balance in the design, and that is impressive about this kitchen. All modern appliances have an assigned spot within the design, making the kitchen modern. The U-shaped layout is most suitable for homes such as these as it is convenient for users to use the space comfortably without feeling restricted. Some of the overhead cabinets have glass installed on the shutters, which help to bring a light and airy look to the kitchen.
