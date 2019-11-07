10 ways to use that wasted space under your stairs

Space should definitely be on some sort of endangered species list! Everywhere we look it’s as if houses and apartments are getting smaller. That puts quite the important task on tenants and homeowners everywhere: take what legroom you have and make the absolute most of it!

And that brings us to one of the most wasted pieces of space in the majority of homes: under the stairs. If your house has more than one storey, then you have at least one set of staircase in your home. And chances are that there’s some perfectly practical legroom going to waste.

So, what are you going to do about it? Well, first of all, you’re going to read through our piece that highlights 10 clever ways to make use of the space under your stairs. Then, you’re going to evaluate your own staircase, and the space underneath it, and see which of our 10 tricks are most suitable to you.

Just keep in mind that some of our recommendations require more work than others. And when it comes to changing your home’s architecture or altering the materials / layout, we firmly recommend making use of a professional. Professionals like Architects, Interior Designers, Builders, Electricians, etc. are all trained to work with structures, and while they place high emphasis on perfect results for clients, they always take safety very seriously.



