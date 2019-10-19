Small but stylish: 10 tips to make your small bathroom WORK!

It’s a fact: big bathrooms are the stuff of dreams, but don’t be misled into thinking that smaller, more compact bathrooms are a nightmare. Even professional Bathroom Designers know it’s not the size that counts, but rather what you do with it.

Because with the right accessories and layout, even the teeniest bathroom can be transformed into an ultra luxurious space reminiscent of a day at the spa.

And, as always, we here at homify have done the research for you to help add a heap of style and functionality to your small bathroom…



