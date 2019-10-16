Go4cork: Your home’s new insulation material

Our homify 360° for today focuses on Go4cork, a company focused on enhancing beautiful interiors while also taking the environment into consideration – quite the dream team of professionals, especially now in the 21st century where all of us need to be living much greener. And this team’s material of choice? Cork, one of the purest, most natural materials on earth that is quite versatile in appearance and functionality.

Go4Cork is certainly not the only company on earth that realizes the potential of cork, but it is proud of the fact that it does make use of its natural, reusable, and recyclable characteristics to help produce practical, more creative interiors for homeowners.

But how can cork as a building tool play a part in our daily lives without compromising planet earth? Let’s find out…



