High style: 8 fantastic ideas for your roof terrace

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Kew Roof Terrace
When imagining yourself relaxing outdoors or entertaining al fresco, what space do you usually picture? The beach? A beautiful garden? But what if you are located smack-bang in the middle of the city in a high rise and you weren’t blessed with said beautiful garden to entertain friends with a fancy dinner party? Then that’s when that overlooked roof terrace becomes a dream!

After all, where else can you sit in a leafy garden with a cityscape view while enjoying your morning coffee (and evening wine) with the hustle and bustle of city life far below you? Granted, a balcony can achieve the same (if it has the appropriate space), yet a roof terrace is a firm upgrade thanks to its additional legroom and practical opportunities. 

And of course roof terraces aren’t exclusive to apartment-bound city folk, for these beauties are popping up everywhere from suburban neighborhoods to rural homes – basically, anywhere where residents feel an urge to break new ground and extend their indoor socializing to the outdoors. 

No roof terrace to enjoy, yet you do have a flat roof? Then you have the ideal opportunity to build yourself one, whether it’s on your house’s flat roof, garage, an extension, or even on the top floor of a penthouse. But before you start browsing homify for ideas on roof terrace designs, you must first determine whether your home’s walls and roof are sturdy enough to accommodate the weight of one. After all, people are going to be walking (and dancing) on said terrace once it’s completed, and then we don’t even go into detail about the fabulous furnishing- and decoration options you will be adding to it! Thus, please consult a professional (such as an architect, builder, surveyor, etc.) to advise you on what your options are, any relevant building regulations, etc. 

And in the meantime, we have these dreamy roof terrace designs to inspire you…  

1. This outdoor beauty presents heaps of glamour thanks to its neutral tones, modern materials, and contemporary furnishings.

Ms. Safa'a Elayyan Villa
Another great advantage of rooftop terraces is that they provide opportunity for more outdoor lighting fixtures. 

2. Don't forget about parasols if you deem to turn your rooftop terrace into an exterior dining zone.

Kew Roof Terrace
3. A barbecue high above the city? Of course it's possible with the appropriate space and design!

Rooftop terrace view of Behind attractive high-rise Building Exterior View by architectural studio, Rome - Italy
4. Even a few feet of space can be adequate for a cozy little outdoor seating spot.

Outdoor Terrace
Just shy away from big, bulky furniture pieces. Opt for slim-toned furniture that take up minimum legroom and don’t overcrowd it with unnecessary visual clutter like rugs, side tables, etc. 

5. There are endless opportunities with a sturdy pergola. See how this one stylishly anchors this rooftop paradise.

CASA VF
6. How about a majestic overhang to conveniently cover up your entire outdoor terrace? These glass doors make it become (visually) one with the stylish interiors.

Apartamento Sion
7. Living high above the city can make one yearn for Mother Nature.

Fulham Reach, London
Never underestimate the power of potted plants! Pair these up with some comfy garden benches, a water feature (if you have the legroom), and even some artificial grass to really flaunt that paradise-in-the-city look! 

8. No need for additional outdoor space? Then how about converting your rooftop terrace into an indoor space?

M Çatı Katı // M Roof Top
One can always do with an extra bathroom, bedroom, TV den, man cave, art studio, pajama lounge… What extra indoor space would be most welcome in your home? 

We feel these 8 Special Balcony Decorations might come in handy while you’re planning your brand-new rooftop terrace…  


Which of these rooftop terraces inspired you the most for some outdoor entertaining?

