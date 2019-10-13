High style: 8 fantastic ideas for your roof terrace

When imagining yourself relaxing outdoors or entertaining al fresco, what space do you usually picture? The beach? A beautiful garden? But what if you are located smack-bang in the middle of the city in a high rise and you weren’t blessed with said beautiful garden to entertain friends with a fancy dinner party? Then that’s when that overlooked roof terrace becomes a dream!

After all, where else can you sit in a leafy garden with a cityscape view while enjoying your morning coffee (and evening wine) with the hustle and bustle of city life far below you? Granted, a balcony can achieve the same (if it has the appropriate space), yet a roof terrace is a firm upgrade thanks to its additional legroom and practical opportunities.

And of course roof terraces aren’t exclusive to apartment-bound city folk, for these beauties are popping up everywhere from suburban neighborhoods to rural homes – basically, anywhere where residents feel an urge to break new ground and extend their indoor socializing to the outdoors.

No roof terrace to enjoy, yet you do have a flat roof? Then you have the ideal opportunity to build yourself one, whether it’s on your house’s flat roof, garage, an extension, or even on the top floor of a penthouse. But before you start browsing homify for ideas on roof terrace designs, you must first determine whether your home’s walls and roof are sturdy enough to accommodate the weight of one. After all, people are going to be walking (and dancing) on said terrace once it’s completed, and then we don’t even go into detail about the fabulous furnishing- and decoration options you will be adding to it! Thus, please consult a professional (such as an architect, builder, surveyor, etc.) to advise you on what your options are, any relevant building regulations, etc.

And in the meantime, we have these dreamy roof terrace designs to inspire you…