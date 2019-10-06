6 minimalist and modern kitchens (that you will love!)

There is something to be said for the “less is more” look, which is usually attributed to the minimalist design style. But the modern style is also known to flaunt a clean and subtle aesthetic, which is definitely why it remains so popular in modern times (pun intended).
But the minimalist / modern styles aren’t only about the number of items you own / display. It’s also about your choice of colors, patterns, layout, what sort of décor you’ve chosen, etc. In short, it’s about simplifying your house’s interior style and, in a sense, your life.
Let’s take the kitchen, the heart of every home, as an example. Known first and foremost as a working zone, the kitchen has also become one of the most used rooms in a house, as it tends to function as a socializing hotspot with guests, a homework zone for the kiddies, a temporary office for those who require it, a storage area, etc. And we all know how difficult it can be to clear the clutter in our kitchens!
But relax: for every will, there’s a way! So, let’s see some striking examples of minimalist- and modern kitchens, and what you can do to make your own cooking space flaunt the same less-is-more style.
Or at least hide it out of plain sight. Besides, your stovetop is perfectly capable of doing everything your microwave can do without subtracting your food’s flavor and quality.
Who knows – maybe losing your microwave could lead to you cooking more and dining less on processed, pre-packaged foods?
Most household of dozens of knives scattered around kitchen drawers, plus a few displayed in a knife block on a countertop. But how many of your knives do you actually use?
Unless you’re in culinary school, you don’t need more than three top-quality knives: a chef’s knife, a paring knife, and a bread knife.
Don’t get us wrong: some kitchen gadgets are vital, but not all of them. For example, a vegetable peeler does come in handy once in a while, and maybe even a smoothie maker, but an avocado slicer? Use one of your three knives!
The truth is, the more technologically advanced the world becomes, the more high-tech kitchen gadgets are being sold. But in reality, so many of those inventions rarely see the light of day simply because they don’t add any real value to our daily lives.
Thus, when it comes to copying a minimalist / modern kitchen with a clean look, keep the vital gadgets / appliances and toss the rest!
Do you really need 30 dinner plates and four different kinds of wine glasses? By all means, keep that valuable china you got from your grandmother, but feel free to donate the rest!
This is even more crucial if you keep your crockery on open shelves or in glass-door cabinetry!
When it comes to minimalist / modern kitchens, storage is everything. So, once you’ve gotten rid of excess pieces, figure out how to perfectly store the stuff you’re keeping.
For example, we recommend adding a nice spice rack for attractively storing your spices, maybe even in matching glass containers (with labels, of course) to keep your minimalist / modern kitchen’s look simple and consistent.
Popping colors don’t really belong in a minimalist / modern kitchen (and if they do creep in, it’s in very small doses like with a backsplash or a few accessories). You want to go with neutral tones, as off-whites (and soft grays and beiges… ) help to reflect incoming light and add more visual space to a room—exactly like this super sleek culinary space has done.
