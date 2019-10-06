6 minimalist and modern kitchens (that you will love!)

There is something to be said for the “less is more” look, which is usually attributed to the minimalist design style. But the modern style is also known to flaunt a clean and subtle aesthetic, which is definitely why it remains so popular in modern times (pun intended).

But the minimalist / modern styles aren’t only about the number of items you own / display. It’s also about your choice of colors, patterns, layout, what sort of décor you’ve chosen, etc. In short, it’s about simplifying your house’s interior style and, in a sense, your life.

Let’s take the kitchen, the heart of every home, as an example. Known first and foremost as a working zone, the kitchen has also become one of the most used rooms in a house, as it tends to function as a socializing hotspot with guests, a homework zone for the kiddies, a temporary office for those who require it, a storage area, etc. And we all know how difficult it can be to clear the clutter in our kitchens!

But relax: for every will, there’s a way! So, let’s see some striking examples of minimalist- and modern kitchens, and what you can do to make your own cooking space flaunt the same less-is-more style.