7 modern homes to inspire your next build

According to history, modern architecture originated in Europe and moved to other parts of the world, including the US across the pond, during early and mid-20th century. This design style gained popularity after the 2nd world war, most notably by architects who embraced modern materials and wanted to do something different from the more traditional styles at the time.

It’s no secret that the modern style has continued to wow nearly a century later, with multiple homes, offices, shopping malls, and other structures worldwide flaunting this design. But what are the characteristics that one can notice when viewing a modern-style structure?

• Modern building materials dominate: Steel, concrete, wood, and glass are the four most prominent materials used in modern design. In addition, modern architecture also shies away from ornate surfaces and brings justice to these four materials by not plastering them with some other artificial covering. Glass, in particular, stands out in modern structures, especially modern homes that, to this day, continue to flaunt large glass windows and doors, sometimes even glazed ceilings.

• A simplistic look: Like the minimalist style, the modern design believes that less is more and focuses on clean spaces and the absence of elaborate embellishments instead.

• Clean and crisp lines: The elements of modern buildings become more prominent due to their strong horizontal and vertical lines. Curvy designs are seldom found in modern styles and are more popular with contemporary spaces.

• Low, flat roofs: The flat roofs enhance the horizontal lines of the modern building.

• Neutral colors: Neutral and earthy tones abound in modern design, becoming very effective as these palettes help to make the spaces and surfaces appear bigger and more open.

• Wide, open interior spaces: Modern architecture teaches us that open-plan layouts usually dominate the social spaces of the house, such as the kitchen, dining room, and living area. Modern living spaces are not defined by hallways or walls in the majority of cases, and instead rely on interior decoration to visually separate these different zones (such as different colored rugs, furniture pieces, different lighting fixtures, etc.).

To get you to fall in love with the modern design all over again, plus perhaps inspire you for your modern-style dream home, let’s take a look at seven prominent modern homes in our homify collection.