7 modern homes to inspire your next build

According to history, modern architecture originated in Europe and moved to other parts of the world, including the US across the pond, during early and mid-20th century. This design style gained popularity after the 2nd world war, most notably by architects who embraced modern materials and wanted to do something different from the more traditional styles at the time.
It’s no secret that the modern style has continued to wow nearly a century later, with multiple homes, offices, shopping malls, and other structures worldwide flaunting this design. But what are the characteristics that one can notice when viewing a modern-style structure?
• Modern building materials dominate: Steel, concrete, wood, and glass are the four most prominent materials used in modern design. In addition, modern architecture also shies away from ornate surfaces and brings justice to these four materials by not plastering them with some other artificial covering. Glass, in particular, stands out in modern structures, especially modern homes that, to this day, continue to flaunt large glass windows and doors, sometimes even glazed ceilings.
• A simplistic look: Like the minimalist style, the modern design believes that less is more and focuses on clean spaces and the absence of elaborate embellishments instead.
• Clean and crisp lines: The elements of modern buildings become more prominent due to their strong horizontal and vertical lines. Curvy designs are seldom found in modern styles and are more popular with contemporary spaces.
• Low, flat roofs: The flat roofs enhance the horizontal lines of the modern building.
• Neutral colors: Neutral and earthy tones abound in modern design, becoming very effective as these palettes help to make the spaces and surfaces appear bigger and more open.
• Wide, open interior spaces: Modern architecture teaches us that open-plan layouts usually dominate the social spaces of the house, such as the kitchen, dining room, and living area. Modern living spaces are not defined by hallways or walls in the majority of cases, and instead rely on interior decoration to visually separate these different zones (such as different colored rugs, furniture pieces, different lighting fixtures, etc.).
To get you to fall in love with the modern design all over again, plus perhaps inspire you for your modern-style dream home, let’s take a look at seven prominent modern homes in our homify collection.
Strong lines are dominant in our first example, neatly framing everything from the generous windows to the flat roof and backyard patio. Notice how even the garden's design, like the stepping stones and wooden fence, enhance the modern style with its choice of materials, linear looks, etc.
A plethora of off-whites, creams and grays style up the interior color palette, making those green garden views from outside become even more striking.
As per the client's request, the 2nd modern home on our list had to have wide open main spaces that could revel in the best surrounding views. Hence, the generous glazing!
The interior color palette is deliciously warm thanks to the wooden surfaces and exposed brick. And notice how the clerestory windows succeed in ushering in more natural light!
A timber-clad overhang roof, also quite common in the modern design, ensures adequate shading for this home's interiors and rear garden.
An open-plan layout neatly combines the living room, dining area, and minimalist-style kitchen on the inside.
A sloping roof on the one side lends an exceptional touch to house number four's exterior façade.
What do you get when batches of natural light filter in through generous glass windows and -doors to mix with soft neutral-toned surfaces? A brightly lit-up interior space!
With its block design, house number five's linear look comes through quite strongly. It makes the curvy tree located on the top balcony become even catchier.
The block / linear look continues behind the front wall of the house, neatly styling up the interior courtyard where we locate this quaint little Asian-style garden.
House number six opted to use much more wood than any other material, as it’s creatively clad on the garage walls and -doors, the front security/privacy walls, plus select surfaces of the main house.
Thanks to a predominant neutral color palette, any additional hues of furniture and decorations (like the pear green ottoman and coffee table) become that much more stunning.
House number seven's rear side sports much more glazing than in the front (due to privacy reasons). This results in a much more open and welcoming design at the back. See how the different gray tones (ranging from very light to quite dark) create a striking monochrome palette.
Various materials and designs on the inside promote the appearance of space, such as the open-riser staircase and glass balustrades.
