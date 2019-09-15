7 clever tips for small and modern bathrooms

Small bathrooms are no joke. Considering that we spend quite some time in them, bathrooms need to provide sufficient legroom for a variety of actions, from toweling off and brushing teeth to… well, no further details are necessary.

Some of the more common challenges of a tiny bathroom include:

• Ensuring your toilet and sink are up to code

• Allowing adequate clearance for your shower (and its swinging door)

• Sufficient hanging space for towels.

Despite these, and many other, challenges, we always vote “yes” for an extra bathroom where one is required (even if it’s small), as it’s one of the many features that potential buyers look for when scoping out potential abodes.

So, if you’re going this route and treating yourself to a new (albeit small) bathroom, we’ve got these decorating tips and tricks from professional interior designers to help make that space look and feel more open, welcoming and spacious. And stylish, let’s never forget stylish here on homify!



