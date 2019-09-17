A touch of glamour: handmade Italian illumination

Our style spotlight shines brightly upon MULTIFORME® today. Located in Trebaseleghe, this Italian company is firmly dedicated to handmade lighting fixtures. Not only does the firm meet a wealth of demands in terms of decorative and custom lighting designs, but visual aesthetics is also one of its specialties.

To see what MULTIFORME® can do, we’re going to be looking at a private villa situated in Franciacorta. The lush, green hills ensures a picturesque view on the outside, yet it’s the interiors, specifically the Murano lighting fixtures, that ensures this two-storey, dream home is unforgettably stylish.

All thanks to MULTIFORME®, of course.



