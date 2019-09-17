A touch of glamour: handmade Italian illumination

Our style spotlight shines brightly upon MULTIFORME® today. Located in Trebaseleghe, this Italian company is firmly dedicated to handmade lighting fixtures. Not only does the firm meet a wealth of demands in terms of decorative and custom lighting designs, but visual aesthetics is also one of its specialties.
To see what MULTIFORME® can do, we’re going to be looking at a private villa situated in Franciacorta. The lush, green hills ensures a picturesque view on the outside, yet it’s the interiors, specifically the Murano lighting fixtures, that ensures this two-storey, dream home is unforgettably stylish.
All thanks to MULTIFORME®, of course.
The dining room dazzles us, not only with the natural sunshine streaming indoors, but also thanks to the Villa Borghese chandelier dangling atop the classic-style dining table.
Elegance is the best word to describe the Villa Borghese chandelier, which is inspired by the splendor of noble houses and lavish lifestyles. Its hues of gold and clear glass ensure it’s perfectly compatible with any color palette, while its oval shape makes it the perfect accessory for rectangular rooms.
The Temptation chandelier is certainly one way of stunning guests upon entering your home. Branded as a modern re-imagining of the Ca’ Rezzonico (the most classic of the Murano luxury chandeliers) the Temptation model flaunts artistic glasses, organic forms, and a transparent gray color scheme.
It is as if it was made specifically for this entryway with its earthy Venetian Terrazzo floor and gray marble.
Sporting the classic design style with precision, this bedroom is all about a regal night’s sleep. And that’s why the V-classic 800 is the perfect addition with its pristine white glow, flowery details, and gold trimmings.
Just see how perfectly that chandelier and the elaborated headboard complement one another in curvy sophistication.
The Golden Century might seem to imitate the floral decorations and natural, curvy flow of the V-classic 800, yet that’s where the similarities end. The Golden Century flaunts a clear, gold color that ensures rich and romantic light for a space – perfect for a bedroom, then, where one wants to dream of rich Venetian palaces.
With its organic design (inspired by nature’s morphologies), the Accadueo brings a touch of elegance to this kitchen. The space’s white colors are warmed up strikingly by the chandelier’s soft glow, while the fixture’s organic design (evoking the fluid movement of water) brings some swirly style to this culinary space dominated by linear designs.
