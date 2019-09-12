8 small gardens that will inspire you in any season

So, you may have been given a tiny patch of outdoor land instead of a great, big garden paradise. And you may be under the impression that it’s a curse as you can’t do anything with it.

Think again! Because with a bit of creativity and out-the-box thinking, that small garden can be styled up to become a smashing outdoor socialising / relaxation area. And we don’t mean after you’ve made use of a top-notch Landscape Architect or Gardener (although if you feel like you want to bring in professional help, be sure to have a look at our extensive range of building- and design experts here on homify). Nope, easy does it with simple tricks such as:

• Using your small garden’s height: Look at what you can accomplish with the walls and fences, or the garage’s side. Use some creepers to add colour and character, hang up a few blooms in hanging baskets, opt for some window boxes, etc.

• Paving diagonally: Laying your garden’s pavement (or pathway’s tiles) squarely can increase your tiny garden’s visual size.

• Keeping it bright: We’re all for subtle neutrals, but a small garden can do with some brightening up via vivaciously coloured flowers and pots to make it look lighter and brighter.

Let’s have a look at some small garden designs where the homeowners (with or without professional assistance) made the ultimate best of their small patches of land.



