How Go4Cork helps you with creative interiors

In the coastal city of Porto in Portugal is Go4Cork, a building company that is serious about style and the environment. That is why the professionals at Go4Cork are focused on the beauty and versatility of cork and how this natural material can help us achieve architectural and interior design excellence while saving the planet.
But why cork? Because it is completely natural, reusable, and recyclable, making it the ideal product for the 21st century where all of us need to take the environment into consideration.
Let’s see how this natural material can help us achieve much more creative (and practical) interiors thanks to Go4Cork.
What does Go4Cork have up its sleeve? Decorative cork panels, for one thing! These self-adhesive, cork-composite strips are available in different options, each with its own unique look and finish. That means the cork-clad backdrop in your living room, for example, does not have to be identical to the ones in the hallway or dining room.
Best of all is that these decorative cork panels are so easy to apply, for they don’t require a unique type of glue.
We all know there is a huge difference between wood and stone. Or glass and metal. Not only in stability, but also in visual appearance. Thus, cork brings it own unique style to the table (in terms of colour, pattern, texture, etc.), ensuring loads of personality for your interiors, regardless of where in your home you choose to apply it.
In addition to visual aesthetics, cork also ensures a distinct natural look – perfect for spaces where one wants to add a touch of raw nature, such as a spa-inspired bathroom or rustic-themed bar.
What makes cork even more appealing is that this natural material also ups a room’s thermal comfort (which can also cut down on energy bills), helps to reduce noise, plus enhances a home’s practicality (such as anti-slip applications, etc.).
Whether you opt for Go4Cork’s self-adhesive panels or rolls, the cork wall tiles can be installed quickly and easily, kicking bland interiors up a notch without spending a fortune. And don’t forget about the earthy, neutral hues of these cork claddings, which can provide the perfect backdrop for any décor or furnishings, regardless of colour or style.
Natural, elegant, modern, contemporary… no matter what look you desire for your interiors, you are bound to find the ideal cork-based panels.
For customer satisfaction, these cork-composite rolls are available in a number of different thicknesses and sizes, with or without self-adhesive. In addition to being applied to walls, these can also add style and anti-slip liners to a number of elements like drawers, floors, etc.
How about turning an entire cork-clad wall into a prime focal point, or a gigantic notice board for reminders, pinned photographs, etc? Thanks to the versatility of cork, that is completely possible!
Let's see a few examples of how simple cork walls can style up interiors…
A simple little corner space becomes a look-at-me zone with cork cladding that makes a previously bland wall look like oversized wall art.
Instead of painting that accent wall a neutral tint, trust cork to add some pattern, texture, and an overall soft sensation. Maybe even add a cork-based artwork or two while you're at it…
Thanks to the visual character of cork, no wall art or additional decor pieces are needed here!
Is it exposed stone? Rustic timber? That's the beauty of the cork—it can be altered to become perfectly unique!
Want to learn more about cork? Have a look at Go4Cork: The natural solution to a comfortable environment