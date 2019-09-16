Go4cork: Cork underlays for improved flooring

Go4cork is the professional team bringing us our newest piece of design / architectural inspiration. Go4cork enhances houses and other structures’ visual aesthetics and practicality by also keeping the environment in mind. That is thanks to one of the most natural and clever materials on the planet: cork.

Cork is ideal for the 21st century where everyone needs to contribute to a more balanced and sustainable world. Whether it’s for extra insulation, a quieter environment or simply to complete our homes and workspaces, cork brings a firm dose of style, functionality, and performance that serves a real purpose in our day-to-day lives.

And it also presents a few benefits in terms of flooring…