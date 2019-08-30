Go4Cork: The stylish answer to sustainability

Today we travel all the way to Portugal, for it is here where our newest design professionals are located. Go4cork has a mission to save our planet one stylish interior at a time. Their material of choice? Cork!

The main aim of Go4cork is to leverage cork’s attributes in positive and sustainable ways by using it in a variety of products and applications throughout the home – and office.

But why cork? Because cork is quite versatile in addition to being one of the most durable and high-quality materials in the world. It's 100% natural, reusable and recyclable, making it one of the most perfect “green” options in the 21st century.

Let’s discover more of this wondrous and planet-saving material…