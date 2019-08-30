Go4Cork: The stylish answer to sustainability

Today we travel all the way to Portugal, for it is here where our newest design professionals are located. Go4cork has a mission to save our planet one stylish interior at a time. Their material of choice? Cork!
The main aim of Go4cork is to leverage cork’s attributes in positive and sustainable ways by using it in a variety of products and applications throughout the home – and office.
But why cork? Because cork is quite versatile in addition to being one of the most durable and high-quality materials in the world. It's 100% natural, reusable and recyclable, making it one of the most perfect “green” options in the 21st century.
Let’s discover more of this wondrous and planet-saving material…
• Cork is ideal for acoustic insulation
• It has tremendous benefits in terms of thermal insulation
• It is resistant to fire
• It’s quite elastic
• It is hypoallergenic (meaning it is relatively unlikely to cause an allergic reaction)
• Cork is also one of the best natural materials resistant to water.
Insulation boards: Cork’s resilience and sound-damping ability drowns out surrounding noises, whether they be from the sounds produced by kitchen appliances, next-door neighbours, or the adjoining street traffic. That means a healthier, more comfortable and more welcoming home for you and your family.
Underlays: Want to considerably reduce the sound of footsteps in your home for a softer ambience? Cork can be installed between the subfloor and top floor of your home, as this thin layer is ideal to help create a more pleasant indoor environment.
But there’s no need to cover up those cork surfaces with wall- or floor layers, as cork’s natural, elegant, and contemporary design is ideal for making interiors more visually stunning.
Tiles: Rely on cork tiles to create an exceptional look for your home’s interior walls. One of the easiest options for wall applications, as no special glue is required.
Wall art: Trust cork to be sliced and styled into a limitless amount of wall art designs to enhance your interiors even further.
Mini rolls: Cork-composite rolls are available in a variety of different size- and thickness options, with or without self-adhesive. In addition to being applied to walls, these can be used as anti-slip liners for drawers, DIY decorations, etc.
Cork’s unique properties ensure that it can be used in various areas around the home, making for much more practical and beautiful spaces. Thanks to cork’s insulation abilities, lightweight nature and waterproof properties, it can be used to protect delicate surfaces in the form of coasters, trivets, trays and placemats. This natural material’s neutral colour and textured look will blend in strikingly with various spaces and styles.
• Use cork for memo boards throughout the office – this material is ideal for pinning any number of items from reminders and photos to business cards.
• Stock up on cork mousepads for quite the unique look and feel.
• Protect your desk with a cork computer base.
• Cut down on paper and opt for cork calendars.
Find out more about Go4cork and all the products, please click here.