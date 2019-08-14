The majestic container home from architects in Guadalajara, Mexico

Of all the evolutionary steps and trends in the world of architecture, container homes are probably one of the most revolutionary (and exciting). Who’d have thought that an old metal box designed for transporting goods via ship overseas could be transformed into a more affordable solution for houses? The experts over at CON CONTANEDORES SA DE CV certainly saw potential with old shipping containers, for they built their architectural company on this idea!

Led by team architect Taufic Gashaan, CON CONTANEDORES SA DE CV is dedicated to creating residential- and commercial spaces via shipping containers. From double-storey homes and extensions to modern offices and guest rooms, just about anything is possible, especially with the creativity and dedication from this architectural team.

Let’s now discover one of the firm’s most eye-catching designs: a project entitled Casa Pompeii which was conjured up via several containers and which now sports quite the contemporary / industrial style, complete with elegant interiors and welcoming spaces.



