House built with shipping containers in Guadalajara, Jalisco

Container houses are increasingly recognized as an alternative to traditional construction, and they represent an excellent option to build houses quickly, cheaply and ecologically. The modular spaces containers, they allow us to design projects with a wide range of possibilities, ranging from small spaces to real luxury houses.

The CON CONENEDORES team of professionals are leaders in creating residential and commercial architectural projects from shipping containers. Similarly, they are committed to the creation and development, with attention to detail and a constant effort to offer the best results. Today we are presented with the Cajititlan project , a house built from containers in Jalisco, where the industrial aspect of steel in combination with the everyday objects of a home creates a unique and very modern contrast that you will surely love.

Keep reading!