House built with shipping containers in Guadalajara, Jalisco

Proyecto Cajititlan, Jalisco., Con Contenedores S.A. de C.V. Con Contenedores S.A. de C.V. Modern Dining Room
Container houses are increasingly recognized as an alternative to traditional construction, and they represent an excellent option to build houses quickly, cheaply and ecologically. The modular spaces containers, they allow us to design projects with a wide range of possibilities, ranging from small spaces to real luxury houses.

The CON CONENEDORES team of professionals are leaders in creating residential and commercial architectural projects from shipping containers. Similarly, they are committed to the creation and development, with attention to detail and a constant effort to offer the best results. Today we are presented with the Cajititlan project , a house built from containers in Jalisco, where the industrial aspect of steel in combination with the everyday objects of a home creates a unique and very modern contrast that you will surely love.

Container homes in Jalisco: an ecological and modern alternative

Proyecto Cajititlan, Jalisco., Con Contenedores S.A. de C.V. Con Contenedores S.A. de C.V. Modern Bedroom
Designing architecture with containers is an ecological and modern alternative  to conventional homes. The combination of contemporary modern and industrial style, combined with excellent natural lighting, give this bedroom a pleasant feeling of warmth that makes it a dream place.

Much more sustainable

Proyecto Cajititlan, Jalisco., Con Contenedores S.A. de C.V. Con Contenedores S.A. de C.V. Modern Living Room
Many people opt for this option because reusing these structures means great energy and material savings. In addition, they are resistant, safe, and do less damage than traditional environmental construction, since they do not make permanent alterations in the field.

Spaces that make an impact

Proyecto Cajititlan, Jalisco., Con Contenedores S.A. de C.V. Con Contenedores S.A. de C.V. Modern Bedroom
The modern design of this bedroom leaves no one indifferent, and the combination of materials and textures that have been used in its decoration give it a unique and particular look. Who could imagine that it is a space made with shipping containers?

A style statement

Proyecto Cajititlan, Jalisco., Con Contenedores S.A. de C.V. Con Contenedores S.A. de C.V. Modern Dining Room
One of the biggest benefits of a house made with containers, is that one can achieve a very functional space with a totally new style. To create a dream house like that of this Cajititlan project , it is only a matter of studying the design well and adapting the construction systems to the container module, in which the CON CONTAINERS team are experts.

A home with all kinds of amenities

Proyecto Cajititlan, Jalisco., Con Contenedores S.A. de C.V. Con Contenedores S.A. de C.V. Modern Living Room
The Cajititlan project is a complete house, with hot water, electricity and all kinds of comforts that can even surpass that of many traditional constructions. Would you dare to live in such a house? They are becoming increasingly present in Mexico, so if you find yourself in love with this trend, do not hesitate to contact the team of professionals with CON CONTAINERS.

