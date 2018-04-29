Ensure the apt end table height for homey visual harmony

End tables are seating accompaniments generally placed next to a sofa/ couch in the living room and beside the headboard in the bedroom. Mostly overlooked, these low-key elements are quite important to the overall appearance & function of the living area. End tables often serve as the resting spots for drinks & the ideal landing pads for table lamps. Expert professionals also endorse the fact that end tables help to give a space a well-rounded, polished, tasteful look, hence conveying the homeowner’s careful attention to detail.

With so much riding on them, it is important that the correct size & end table height is chosen to keep from straining to set a drink down or being blinded by the illumination from the lamp. That said, end tables can be tricky to get right. The daunting array of styles, heights, surfaces, base styles, sizes, materials & finishes makes it quite challenging to zero in on the most perfect ones because you typically need only 2-3 of them. The key is to strike the perfect balance of function and finishing, but the most significant aspect is the end table height. This article offers useful size guidelines to follow when looking for an end table. Read on to know more… .