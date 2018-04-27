Get creative with these corner kitchen cabinet ideas!

Pull-out corner cabinet solutions are clearly advantageous over the standard blind corner cabinetry as with the former, you no longer need to get down your hands & knees and climb halfway into the cabinet to reach what you are looking for. Easy access and a convenient way to keep your cabinet organized are among the USPs of these kitchen cabinet solutions. You can keep things you use the most closer and these pull-out solutions can offer up to 50% more storage in the kitchen.

Pull-out trays are available in a couple of different styles. Some have 2 layers of trays while others have 3 or more. Wood or metal can be used as the base of the tray. There are also variants with trays attached to the door, but these come in a specific size so it is advisable to carefully consider the requisite size when ordering this product online. While some are made particularly for left- or right-handed openings, others are universal and this forms an important aspect to be mindful of when buying this storage solution. Pull-out trays can support heavy objects/ utensils; their full-extension rails let you have an easy access. The downside is that DIY installation can be difficult and these trays do not fit into all cabinets.

Deep-set pull-out drawers like the one in the image can hide a wealth of surprising storage solutions. Many people prefer the aesthetic of a cabinet, but the easy organization offered by the drawers makes this pull-out storage the perfect compromise.