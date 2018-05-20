Transition Wood Floor to Tile Ideas

Transitioning from hardwood to tile flooring can look not only beautiful but also set a regular space apart from the rest. It can be elegantly completed and when planned well can simply be gorgeous throughout. Your flooring experts at homify can help you get this right and give you additional tips and ideas that will help you seamlessly achieve the perfect living spaces for your home.

A transition among tile and wood is often seen from the bedroom to bathroom, in the living room or the dining room to the kitchen. The structure of your home flooring also plays a big role as to whether or not you can go ahead and pull off a transition floor in a certain room of your home or not.

There are various tiles and flooring surfaces to choose from and some of the common ones include ceramic tiles, carpet, concrete tiles, hardwood and marble to name but a few. How to transition wood floor to tile may take the help of a skilled profession in order to achieve perfection.