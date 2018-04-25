Standard tub size and other important aspects of the bathroom

While 5-foot bathtubs are not uncommon to come by, deeper tubs can be at times harder to find if you wish to dress up your spacious bathroom with a lavish roomy bathtub. If taking showers is going to be the primary use of the bathtub, a shallower tub might be the best bet. But if you intend to use the bathtub for soaking frequently, a deeper one is a much better choice as it allows for better (and a more refreshing) soak.

Your bathtub could be a bit wider than the usual 5-feet. In such a scenario, you can install a longer tub or create a niche for added comfort & convenience.

Drop-in tubs like the one in this image can work well in a standard configuration with 3 enclosing walls. Since they don’t possess an apron front, you can finish the face of the tub with tiles (ceramic or stone). This one has marble tiles adding to the white splendor of the bathroom.

Shorter & deeper tubs allow soaking and are similar in design to Japanese-style tubs. Such a configuration utilizes the leftover space at the end of the tub for a shelf/ shower seat. If you wish to have a glass enclosure, it is important to consider the height of the glass reach. Showers/ baths with a steam function must be completely enclosed. In other cases, the top of the glass should be at least 76 inches (193 centimeters) from the floor. It is advisable to coordinate this height with the tiles/ other wall finishes, and/ or with the height of the doors & windows in the bathroom.