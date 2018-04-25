Standard tub size and other important aspects of the bathroom

Increasing paucity of space is dictating smaller sized living spaces and bathrooms are no different. Whatever be the size of the spaces, contemporary housing is evolving befitting styles accordingly. Home professionals like interior decorators & bathroom designers are working on the home spaces to fit all the requisite elements tastefully, while making room for modern essence in the chosen style.
Bathrooms are second to kitchens as home spaces where considerable attention is paid to layouts & finishes, and size is not a limiting factor for the quality of design. Knowing a few key dimensions & common fixture sizes and appreciating that a compact space can also be worked to your advantage goes a long way in helping you embrace these intimate spaces as wonderful opportunities to create original & delightful rooms. Figures like the standard tub size, the typical volume held in gallons, average bathtub size, etc. are important. It will also help greatly to fit everything comfortably in a small/ medium-size bath by knowing standard dimensions for clearances & fixtures. And since less material is needed for a smaller bathroom, you may be able to desirably upgrade the finishes, as you are buying less. Sounds useful? Read on for more details… .
The size & shape of the bathroom and available space dictate the bathtub size such that visual harmony is maintained. Standard bathtubs with apron fronts are 60 inches in length & 30-32 inches in width (length:152 centimeters, width:76-81 centimeters). The depth of a standard bathtub can range from 14 inches to 20 inches (35-50 centimeters). The standard tub size in gallons is also variable from 40 gallons for a very small bathtub to more than 100 gallons for a large single person bathtub.
While 5-foot bathtubs are not uncommon to come by, deeper tubs can be at times harder to find if you wish to dress up your spacious bathroom with a lavish roomy bathtub. If taking showers is going to be the primary use of the bathtub, a shallower tub might be the best bet. But if you intend to use the bathtub for soaking frequently, a deeper one is a much better choice as it allows for better (and a more refreshing) soak.
Your bathtub could be a bit wider than the usual 5-feet. In such a scenario, you can install a longer tub or create a niche for added comfort & convenience.
Drop-in tubs like the one in this image can work well in a standard configuration with 3 enclosing walls. Since they don’t possess an apron front, you can finish the face of the tub with tiles (ceramic or stone). This one has marble tiles adding to the white splendor of the bathroom.
Shorter & deeper tubs allow soaking and are similar in design to Japanese-style tubs. Such a configuration utilizes the leftover space at the end of the tub for a shelf/ shower seat. If you wish to have a glass enclosure, it is important to consider the height of the glass reach. Showers/ baths with a steam function must be completely enclosed. In other cases, the top of the glass should be at least 76 inches (193 centimeters) from the floor. It is advisable to coordinate this height with the tiles/ other wall finishes, and/ or with the height of the doors & windows in the bathroom.
Be it traditional, modern or a blend of the 2, a suitable vanity is an important element that can dictate the overall look of a bathroom. For having a double vanity, one can squeeze 2 sinks into a width of 60 inches (152 centimeters), but a width of 72 inches (183 centimeters) or more is preferred.
The key is to measure your space. There are a number of factors to be mindful of, when incorporating a vanity:
- ensure enough room for entrance & shower door openings and the trim. Every space is different, so it is better to open the vanity doors & drawers and measure against the dimensions specific to your bathroom. It is a good idea to ensure that the vanity is not too big to hinder movement around the bathroom;
-keep in mind the existing features like electrical switches, mirrors and outlets. Double-check the plumbing location. This is crucial in determining the width of your vanity. If you decide on moving the plumbing, it will also add to the costs; and
- an important step is to measure sizes for vanity cabinets & vanity cabinets with tops. For that, take into account your storage needs & who will use the cabinets. The standard countertop height is 31 inches, but it largely depends upon personal preference. Taller adults might prefer to go for a higher countertop, while lesser height models are better choices for small children.
For standard double vanity cabinets, the usual width ranges from 12-84 inches. The typical cabinet widths are 24, 30, 36, 48 & 60 inches; the height runs between 31 & 35.5 inches and the depth varies from 17-24 inches.
If you opt for a vanity without a top, you should also measure for the countertop. Remember to carefully measure the width and depth of the vanity cabinet. The vanity top should be an inch wider as well as an inch deeper than the vanity cabinet.
Many of us prefer to have a simple shower rather than enjoy a soak in the bathtub. Fitting just a shower in the bathroom can be really advantageous simply because a space designed solely for showering is more comfortable as compared to one that needs you to stand in a bathtub in order to take a shower. In many bathrooms a readymade shower unit/ cubicle is simply custom-fitted into the space. Some showers have a glass wall while some have provision for shower curtain.
It is quite common to have a curb to define the shower parameters. Typically, this curb is 3-4 inches high (8 -10 centimeters) and 4-6 inches wide (10-15 centimeters). Though a shower with a curb may not be perceived as sleek by many, practical limitations often make this design a better option.
Although a shower curtain might make taking a bath a more comfortable experience, a clear glass shower door generally makes the bathroom feel larger. Normally, showers that have a steam function need to be completely enclosed to prevent heat loss.
Be it a shower or a bathtub, having an idea about the sizes & requisite measurements always helps. Now that you have a clearer idea on the average bathtub size, are you interested in adding a bathtub during your next bathroom remodel? Here is your ultimate bathtub inspiration guide! And for any additional queries on home design, check out our free consultation service.