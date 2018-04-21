These smashing backyard ideas are hot and happening!

This spacious recreation area sitting on the backyard is yet another example to make the most of your backyard space. With ceramic tiled floors and a wooden ceiling, this huge space houses a grill & a large seating area which can be used for daily dining as well as parties. It has enough space for the tots to run around as well! This space leads out to a lush rear-side garden, where the children can play to their heart's content.

Not only is this among truly affordable backyard ideas for kids, but it also provides a better interaction with the surrounding environment & panoramic views of the beautiful garden. It also offers a space with a lot of natural light and ventilation.