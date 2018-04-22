Epoxy Grout for Bathrooms

What is epoxy grout and how can you use it in your bathroom alterations and repair work?
Epoxy grout is a type of adhesive-like substance that is water resistant and manufactured from special materials like resins and fillers to help it work as a sealing adhesive. It’s commonly used because of its advantages being tough, stain resistant and excellent. Ever since it’s development, grout served the purpose of filling spaces between tiles and it remains a number one choice for home renovation and décor purposes.
Due to its versatility, contractors often make use of epoxy grout for tiles and areas that will endure moisture and damp situations such as the bathroom. Waterproof epoxy grout for your bathroom is long lasting and wet conditions are simply hard to match its effective bonding power.
Regular vs epoxy grout
Epoxy grout
• No need for sealant
• Epoxy dries fast and any residue after the application will have to be removed using special chemicals
• Is highly stain resistant and need less elbow grease to clean
Regular grout
• Regular grout haze is easy to clean with the simple use of household products like vinegar and water
• Regular grout is porous like cement grout and needs a sealant
• It needs proper cleaning and is prone to being stained by dirt and grime
Epoxy grout for bathroom showers and walls has a way of simply blending in seamlessly as seen here in this Richman Duplex apartment block NY. Epoxy grout is good for many aspects but because of its structural “dna” it tends to look plastic once set and this isn’t a favorite characteristic of many homeowners. Professional bath and shower installers are careful not to leave any epoxy coating residue on top of other surfaces to avoid the gloss it leaves behind. There are also special epoxy grout cleaners and equipment available to help you clean up any access.
Epoxy grout is easy to clean once installed, and is perfect for use in showers without the need of sealant. While showers can benefit greatly from epoxy grout, it can still be used inside tub showers along the tiles and walls.
This bathroom may be small in terms of space and with the simple décor it looks simply functional for young folks. However, using epoxy even on the simplest designs can prove to be durable, long-lasting, and effective for a long time.
Double wash basins make prepping and getting ready for your day simple and efficient. Seal and secure your bathroom wash basins with epoxy grout. Look how neat and beautiful these wash basins of this New York NOHO duplex is.
Grout for showers and colors like mocha and coffee blends can be mixed well when used with epoxy as opposed to regular grout. Regular cement grout reverts back to grey after a while, unlike epoxy. That’s another reason this type of grout is most trusted and used.
With the right grout in place, you’re able to create a bathroom that you’ll go on to enjoy for a long time to come.
Epoxy grout is fairly affordable but if comparing epoxy with cement or sand grout then you’ll pay more for epoxy. There are some great do it yourself projects when remodeling a place, but when it comes to more intricate stuff, it always seems a good time to get in touch with a skilled professional.
