Ring in a spicy hot palette of colors that go with orange

A fetching blend of red & yellow, orange color in its truest form is an equal mix of the two colors. Brighter hues of orange reflect positivity & hopeful audacity. Undeniably bold & cheery, it ranges from bordering on red to a bright tangerine shade. Conventionally, orange is believed to stimulate appetite, activity and socialization. Orange is the color of sunsets, tropical fruits and optimism. Orange elicits stronger positive or negative feelings from people, compared to any other color. People either love it or hate it, generally there is nothing in between. 

In decor, orange can be employed for a bright pop of vibrancy or even a more muted background color used to warm up a room. Of late, contemporary interior design is getting more experimental and home experts as well as homeowners are not shying away from exploring bolder shades & creative color combinations. Paired with the right shades, orange can pep up the room like no other, whatever be the element, space or style – a fact wholeheartedly endorsed by professional painters as well. Be it an accent wall, dining set chairs or mosaic tiles in the shower area, orange in its various degrees of brightness amps it up like anything. 

There are a number of colors that go with orange beautifully. Orange looks striking with blue tones, but cozies up well with grays too. In its more subtle & subdued form, orange can blend into brown & woody tones. The peachy, terra-cotta & rust tonalities of orange are quite popular, particularly for dining rooms. Many bold tones like magenta, lime & kelly green work well with orange. Pink & orange look summery & festive together… .the list goes on. This article talks about some wonderful orange color schemes worthy of a read… .

Gray complement.

Unsure of what color goes with orange walls? Gray is a safe bet that can not go wrong. The mellow orange sets off the gray accents of the sofa & floor beautifully alongside adding a big dollop of coziness. Canary yellow & orange are chromatic cousins and visibly go well together. Orange is a refreshing hue and orange walls make for a zingy feature too!

With beige bestie.

Another one of the sassy orange color schemes is soft orange teamed with light beige. The stylish lighting accentuates the warm essence of the shade while the beige offers a chic, cool complement in this stairway.

In team white!

The popping bright and subtle tangerine shades of orange bring in a clean, modern cheerful vibe & look invitingly beautiful against the comely white. Such an orange color combination is a great idea for kids' spaces, much like this bathroom.

Dazzling, neat, poised and welcoming—the bold & striking orange contrasts exquisitely with the spotless white background to create a warm, cozy, radiant and elegant bedroom setting. 

For a light, neutral palette.

The orange cabinet doors inject more warmth & personality into this kitchen adorned with the humble neutral tones of light wood & sober gray. The stainless steel suggestions serve to pitch in some more modernity.

Evergreen blues..

Simultaneously making a classy AND a peppy statement, orange color schemes with blue tones make for an infallible color match. The jazzy royal blue makes the salmon orange pop, and together they look absolutely stunning. 

Dark maroon & light gray.

Golden orange of the chair & the closet door mingles tastefully with the dark maroon rug and the light gray hints of the closet. Tidy & trendy orange color combination with white only adds amply to the dapper looks. 

Chic with charcoal gray.

The lustrous orange glows against the charcoal gray to add a pop of style and hearty cheer; the light wooden floor and the white walls gracefully complement the brilliant orange in this built-in eclectic kitchen. Instantly ringing in oodles of warm wholesomeness without compromising on design chops, this fiery shade of orange is ideal for kitchens.  

Noble with wood.

Among the colors that go with orange, woody tones are mention-worthy as the rich wood & bright orange make for a balanced color scheme oozing a copious warm invite as shown here. Those orange & white chairs, a neat designer statement by themselves, are a voguish complement to the simple but stylish wooden dining table. 

Adding to green relief.

A smart choice for garden furniture, orange always brings a dash of freshness. And in this garden nook, the white-painted metallic chairs/ stools boast of the orange upholstered round cushions. A picture-perfect setting, here the visually appealing camaraderie of orange can be clearly seen with the soothing greens alongside the great color combination of orange & white. Also, it is easy to note how nicely the earthy, beige-brown tones of the stone walls & the floor gel with the lively persona of the color orange.

The warmth and personality of orange color charms one & all and that is why despite its bold & at times controversial accents, orange has been quite a rage for sometime now alongside these trend colors. Wish to bring home the zesty flair of orange? Check out our free consultation for some great ideas!

Spruce up your kitchen with these cabinet door styles!
Which other colors do you think go well with orange? Share with us in comments!

