7 Top Tips for Throwing a Grand Party in a Small Home

Some parties can be grand and flamboyant and leave nothing to the imagination when it comes to accessories and items to support the party venue, while others can be memorable and intimate yet still managing to appeal and attract your guests. If you’re limited with space and need to host a small house party, then fear not, homify professionals can help you with décor and lots more.
There are several tips for how to throw a small party if your home is on the “cozy” side of life and one of them is making sure that everything is spotless and clean. Think of it as the blank canvas ready to be turned into a beautiful masterpiece of art. There are few things that makes a place look small than the build-up of clutter. So while cleaning up, consider the items you may not need in and around the kitchen or living room for that matter and move them out to make more space for your guests.
If you’re fortunate to have a patio extending from your living room outward, then you’re in some luck as this simple extension can accommodate some of your guests and allow fresh air in. It’s simply a great extra to have. This living room is medium in space and can accommodate guests on the patio as well.
This lounge is fit for an intimate social gathering. Once again with the white and neutral contrasts of color and textures, it gives this little living room a larger feel. Some folks will move the bigger armchairs out and substitute it with cushions which create a chilled-out, relaxing vibe.
In the kitchen is where most of the magic is happening, from creating those refreshing cocktail beverages to the mouthwatering dishes and snacks that your guests will remember even after the party. You can clear up the counters of any unused appliances and instead use it for a buffet-style catering ado.
Whether you’re throwing a small space dinner party or considering your party planning ideas for your guests, another important thing to remember is limiting overcrowded areas. Crowding is common at any event, big or small, but while you’re hosting a party in your small home, you can help limit this by spacing out the snacks and beverages. Some people will designate certain areas for certain things.
You can spruce up your social areas with pretty décor to add that extra bit of delight and comfort for you and your party guests. Also make sure that it's kept simple and not over-done so that it remains fitting to the minimum space. This little living room has bright yellow accents that add a sense of cheer to this space.
Here’s the perfect example of cushions being used for extra comfortable seating in this home. With the open-plan kitchen and dining section, it simply adds endless flow to the perfect party in a small home.
Why should limited space rob you of enjoying a great time in the comfort of your own home? A simple change of some décor and accessories combined with careful planning of food preparation and the number of guests invited and you’re already on your way to your perfect small party at home.