Gorgeous Shiplap Design Ideas for Your Home

Shiplap is becoming more and more popular for its durability, low-maintenance and charming look. What is shiplap and what is shiplap made of you may be wondering? Shiplap is a wooden material popular in the building of cabins, sheds and other countryside inspired buildings. They can be rough-sawn, made from pine wood or milled. You can recognize them by the distinctive rabbet joint spaces that make installation a breeze as it fits one into the other. They can be custom-made in color and size to suit your home development needs. What’s more is that it will set your home apart with its chic rustic influences accentuating the interior or exterior walls of your home.
What makes shiplap so beautiful and desirable is the fact that they definitely appeal to the romance-inspired and country loving folks. When you think of this form of home design you think of the countryside and free open spaces for the kids to play. Shiplap siding is commonly used because of its ability to seal properly, provide natural insulation and also keep moisture out. It is also very affordable and can estimate between $1 to $10 per square foot, but the price depends on the type of wood and how you'll color it in the end.
Here’s how you can make use of shiplap in the designing of your home:
Shiplap siding is wonderful to use, robust and natural. They are great for the environment and fairly easy to install. This spa uses shiplap on the exterior and it immediately gives it that natural ecological feel that spells “one with nature”.
This spa retreat makes use of shiplap walls on the inside of the building as well as the outside. When using it on the inside you can go ahead and have the wood panels stained or painted to what you want. Here’s a perfect example of neutral and naturally beautiful. Plus with the low maintenance to upkeep this material, it’s no wonder folks are making this their first choice for flooring, ceilings, and walls.
Shiplap tends to exude that feeling of a cozy, comfortable atmosphere which is great for any home and in this instance the visitors to this health spa. The professional architects of this spa made use of shiplap interior panels to create that relaxing environment. After all, being comfortable and stress-free is the goal of going to a spa.
Shiplap is versatile enough to use on drywall as well, which is how people are using it today as an alternative to using it directly. However, many folks also prefer using shiplap on its own minus the drywall which is common for some interior walls. It is quick to install, makes less of a mess opposed to drywall and it can also handle wall hanging accessories much better than drywall can.
Shiplap ceilings add a fantastic designer-look to any living space whether used outside or inside. In this cozy cottage-like family home, the shiplap ceiling is natural and complements the sunlight flowing in through the large glass windows. This ceiling also makes an industrial design look even more unique, natural and very modern while complimenting the other textures in this space.
This shiplap ceiling is gorgeous giving this home a cottage-doll-house feel and acts as an additional cozy, sunny room. Designers made use of color to give it an even more unique signature look that sets it apart from the usual stained or white painted shiplap paneling.
When you think of shiplap flooring, you immediately think of rustic charm and a natural environment. This rustic feature as your flooring is great in kitchens as seen here in this galley kitchen and works perfectly in living rooms, bedrooms and even bathrooms. Shiplap flooring is easy to install DIY style, and can cost less than certain flooring materials.
