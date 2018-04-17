Gorgeous Shiplap Design Ideas for Your Home

Shiplap is becoming more and more popular for its durability, low-maintenance and charming look. What is shiplap and what is shiplap made of you may be wondering? Shiplap is a wooden material popular in the building of cabins, sheds and other countryside inspired buildings. They can be rough-sawn, made from pine wood or milled. You can recognize them by the distinctive rabbet joint spaces that make installation a breeze as it fits one into the other. They can be custom-made in color and size to suit your home development needs. What’s more is that it will set your home apart with its chic rustic influences accentuating the interior or exterior walls of your home.

What makes shiplap so beautiful and desirable is the fact that they definitely appeal to the romance-inspired and country loving folks. When you think of this form of home design you think of the countryside and free open spaces for the kids to play. Shiplap siding is commonly used because of its ability to seal properly, provide natural insulation and also keep moisture out. It is also very affordable and can estimate between $1 to $10 per square foot, but the price depends on the type of wood and how you'll color it in the end.

Here’s how you can make use of shiplap in the designing of your home: