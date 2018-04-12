9 stylish tray ceiling ideas for different rooms

A tray ceiling can change the appearance of a flat, regular roof and convert it into something super elegant and flamboyant. Due to its unique architecture, its design causes the middle section to be higher than the rest of the ceiling and this is why this tray design is also called an inverted or recessed ceiling. There are many uses for trayed ceilings whether you’re using it in your kitchen, living room, bedroom or bathroom.

The cost for a tray ceiling depends on various aspects of materials used as well as the overall condition of the home and the location of the ceiling. To install a ceiling of this design could cost between 500USD to 3,000 USD per ceiling, with intricate roof raising projects also leading to an estimate 10,000USD. With that in mind, every property is different and will require its own overall assessment when considering raising the ceiling and this will determine the costs involved to do so.

There are many types of tray ceiling designs and the following are just to showcase some stunning variations: