An elegant and sustainable Florida home with fantastic views

This homify article takes you to the beautiful town of Key Biscayne in South Florida, wherein architects from the Miami based FERNANDEZ ARCHITECTURE have lent their expertise to create a beautiful haven of 3500 sq.ft. offering modish comfort & stunning views. This elegant home costing US$4,500,000 was designed with entertainment & sustainability in mind. With remarkable waterfront views & lush landscaping, this tropical-style home boasts of the perfect environment for the South Florida climate. The home exemplifies contemporary comfort, absolute elegance, and neat minimalism with concrete finishes & wooden elements. Abundant glazing and a lovely pool adorn the backside of this home. Encompassing greenery & sea-views make for a really palliative stance.
Once inside, bright spaciousness and absolute style take over. Jazzy lighting fixtures, floor-to-ceiling windows with curtains, plush furnishings & a spectacular neutral palette greet you. The most interesting aspect is that despite the lavishness, minimalism clearly comes across. Nowhere does the architectural design or the interior decor seem overwhelming, and there is a substantial connection with the outdoors in every home space. Curious to explore? Here we go!
The front view of the home allows you to appreciate the prim, manicured garden with the Palm trees adding a relaxed tropical flair. Note the wooden detailing of the building.
The porch doesn't disappoint either! In this view, the slightly raised structure is visibly evident. This conveys a smart design in view of the surrounding landscape.
Take a while to gush at the marvel of architecture here, as the rear-side of this home stands out with an ambiance of relaxation. The lavish glazing offers wonderful views of this area from the interior spaces. Alongside the enveloping natural goodness, the inviting rectangular pool with the roomy deck, the snug poolside dining area and the mini gourmet kitchen to dish out delectables make this side of the home a perfect spot for those leisurely family get-togethers.
Need we say anything more?
The wonderful segregation of spaces sans walls and only with differential ceilings & sophisticated furniture reflects a minimalist approach executed really tastefully. The furnishing elements, lighting and space utilization have all been accomplished with view to create visually appealing spaces with poise & practicality. Did you notice the plentiful provision for great outside views & natural light?
This view allows you to better appreciate the different functional areas within the commodious living room- the window-side snug lounging area, the dining space by the wall, the study with the wooden bookcase and the adjacent comfy little reading nook. Clever illumination befitting the architectural design & intended interiors' plan, the color palette employed and the wood & concrete predominance are among the many features indicating the aspect of sustainability & respect for the natural surroundings at the background of the architectural design.