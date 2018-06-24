The ultimate guide to understanding engineered wood floors

Engineered wood floors aren't some kind of black magic, they are simply a cost-effective way to get the look and feel of real wood, with some added durability built-in. Because of these elements, they are perfect for absolutely any room in a house, but understanding their composition can lead to a more intrinsic acceptance of them as a potential purchase.

Originally designed to be laid on concrete pads, engineered planks are layers of veneer and moisture-resistant board stacked on top of each other, glued and compressed, to form a solid end result that can resistant water ingress and not warp. For this reason, they have been particularly popular as finishing materials for basement conversions, but thanks to how realistic they look, every room has now been taking advantage of them. The thicker the top layer of veneer, the more the floor can be refinished, which is why a plank with a top veneer of 6mm tends to cost a fair amount more than that of 2mm, but it should be a lifetime flooring investment.

Interior designers recognised that real wood flooring simply isn't always appropriate, but the advent of engineered planks meant that the aesthetic could finally be enjoyed by everyone, in every space.