How to make the best of your kitchenette

You may have heard the name kitchenette before, but sometimes the term can be confused or crossed with a regular kitchen. The name alone gives some of that away as a kitchenette is much smaller than a kitchen and cannot accommodate all the appliances or the space of a full kitchen.
Kitchenettes are great for small spaces and sometimes come fitted as a kitchen-unit. Kitchenettes are wonderful and functional spaces where you can do complete cooking and baking all in a fraction of a space. They are best fitted in small spaces like studio and other small apartments, basements and offices to name a few. Either way they are packed with functionality and can be very beautiful when done right.
Kitchens can be one of the best features in the home because you can create a beautiful kitchen in a larger space as opposed to what you could do for the designing of a kitchenette. That being said, the kitchenette also poses some disadvantages:
Everything has their pros and cons, as does the loveable kitchenette:
Pros
• You’re able to save on floor space and still be able to do all your cooking
• You have some good packing space
• They can be designed really stunning
• Many of them can be bought as a built-in or fitted feature to the home
• Easy and quick to clean
• Great for simplicity and individualism
Cons
• Kitchenettes are tiny and have limited space to work in as opposed to a full kitchen
• You may not be able to make use of the bigger kitchen appliances and are restricted to small-scale items like kitchenette stoves for instance
• Not suitable for large-scale cooking demands (cannot host large dinners cooking from your small space)
This beautiful kitchenette goes to work with an excellent use of all space. See how the designers even made use of the tight under stairs section and having it seamlessly blend into the rest of the kitchenette area. The elongated counter section with chairs adds to the workspace of this well-built kitchenette.
You may have asked yourself the question what is in a kitchenette? Well the answer for that is exactly what you can get in it. Every kitchenette is different and some offer more space than others. This studio apartment is completely open-plan and the kitchenette has just about all the essentials as well as seating space to dine for two.
Most kitchenettes are open-plan in design as they allow for a more efficient use of floor space in the entire room. This is also great as it makes socializing possible while you get to prep the meal or beverages. This kitchenette has the storage space as well as a section for the oven, microwave and seating for three at the counter. It very well complements this gorgeous little apartment that looks fit to host an intimate ado.
It doesn’t matter what your kitchenette size may be, you can make it have great character by simply using the right elements, design, and color. This one has undoubtedly got the feel of rustic charm and that can also be because of the unique shade of green. It adds an almost country-like take to this beautiful space and with the added homely kitchen accessories, it just spells “welcome!”
Color always plays a major role in the overall look and feel of any room you walk into. Light, airy spaces are inviting and showcase the best parts of the room. This kitchenette is everything you need for a minimized space. The blue and white accents throughout this space create an upbeat and cheery vibe while adding that tropical feel about it.
If you want your kitchenette to ooze modernisms and sophistication, then colors like grey, silver and black will do just perfect for the appliances, countertops and storage cabinets, as is seen in this beautiful display.
