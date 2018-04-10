Your browser is out-of-date.

How to make the best of your kitchenette

Nancy Amon
Brooks Carriage House, Metcalfe Architecture & Design
You may have heard the name kitchenette before, but sometimes the term can be confused or crossed with a regular kitchen. The name alone gives some of that away as a kitchenette is much smaller than a kitchen and cannot accommodate all the appliances or the space of a full kitchen.

So what exactly is a kitchenette?

Kitchenettes are great for small spaces and sometimes come fitted as a kitchen-unit. Kitchenettes are wonderful and functional spaces where you can do complete cooking and baking all in a fraction of a space. They are best fitted in small spaces like studio and other small apartments, basements and offices to name a few. Either way they are packed with functionality and can be very beautiful when done right.

Kitchens can be one of the best features in the home because you can create a beautiful kitchen in a larger space as opposed to what you could do for the designing of a kitchenette. That being said, the kitchenette also poses some disadvantages:

What about the pros and cons of a kitchenette—you may be wondering?

Everything has their pros and cons, as does the loveable kitchenette:

Pros

•     You’re able to save on floor space and still be able to do all your cooking 

•    You have some good packing space

•     They can be designed really stunning

•      Many of them can be bought as a built-in or fitted feature to the home 

•     Easy and quick to clean

•     Great for simplicity and individualism   

Cons

•     Kitchenettes are tiny and have limited space to work in as opposed to a full kitchen 

•     You may not be able to make use of the bigger kitchen appliances and are restricted to small-scale items like kitchenette stoves for instance

•     Not suitable for large-scale cooking demands (cannot host large dinners cooking from your small space)

Good use of space

This beautiful kitchenette goes to work with an excellent use of all space. See how the designers even made use of the tight under stairs section and having it seamlessly blend into the rest of the kitchenette area. The elongated counter section with chairs adds to the workspace of this well-built kitchenette.

Getting more for your studio apartment kitchenette

You may have asked yourself the question what is in a kitchenette? Well the answer for that is exactly what you can get in it. Every kitchenette is different and some offer more space than others. This studio apartment is completely open-plan and the kitchenette has just about all the essentials as well as seating space to dine for two.

Open-plan kitchenette

Most kitchenettes are open-plan in design as they allow for a more efficient use of floor space in the entire room. This is also great as it makes socializing possible while you get to prep the meal or beverages. This kitchenette has the storage space as well as a section for the oven, microwave and seating for three at the counter. It very well complements this gorgeous little apartment that looks fit to host an intimate ado.

Add a sense of rustic charm

It doesn’t matter what your kitchenette size may be, you can make it have great character by simply using the right elements, design, and color. This one has undoubtedly got the feel of rustic charm and that can also be because of the unique shade of green. It adds an almost country-like take to this beautiful space and with the added homely kitchen accessories, it just spells “welcome!”

Light colors for the illusion of more space

Color always plays a major role in the overall look and feel of any room you walk into. Light, airy spaces are inviting and showcase the best parts of the room. This kitchenette is everything you need for a minimized space. The blue and white accents throughout this space create an upbeat and cheery vibe while adding that tropical feel about it.

Chic silver and grey

If you want your kitchenette to ooze modernisms and sophistication, then colors like grey, silver and black will do just perfect for the appliances, countertops and storage cabinets, as is seen in this beautiful display.

If it’s inspiration and great ideas you need to make your home even better than it already is, you’ll find the guidance, tips, and ideas you need to go ahead and create your perfect space. Have a look at this great article for even more excellent ideas on Brilliant kitchenettes!

At homify you’ll find all the professional help you need including kitchen planners who are more than able to help you to install a kitchenette in your living space.

Could you use a kitchenette in your office or living space at home?

