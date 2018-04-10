How to make the best of your kitchenette

Everything has their pros and cons, as does the loveable kitchenette:

Pros

• You’re able to save on floor space and still be able to do all your cooking

• You have some good packing space

• They can be designed really stunning

• Many of them can be bought as a built-in or fitted feature to the home

• Easy and quick to clean

• Great for simplicity and individualism

Cons

• Kitchenettes are tiny and have limited space to work in as opposed to a full kitchen

• You may not be able to make use of the bigger kitchen appliances and are restricted to small-scale items like kitchenette stoves for instance

• Not suitable for large-scale cooking demands (cannot host large dinners cooking from your small space)