How to stage a house prior to selling

Staging a house is a fantastic way to guarantee either a better sale price or a faster rental process and while there are a host of terrific professional staging companies out there, not everybody can account for the extra cost, which is why this guide has been curated in order to offer a wealth of tips as to how to stage a house.

Home staging tips are a great way to improve the saleability of a property and what's more, they can even be implemented on a budget. Before embarking on a staging project, it's vital to remember why it is so essential:

- Staging can increase sale prices. If a home can make potential buyers imagine themselves living in it, they will be far more likely to put in an offer or engage in a bidding war with other interested parties. Getting the right balance of homey and covetable aesthetics really can add value to a property.

- Staging can make a rental more likely. For anyone looking to rent a house, rather than sell it, staging is an invaluable tool. Potential tenants will be looking for a property that they can easily make their own, with little or no effort and staging really demonstrates the inherent liveability of a house.

- Staging allows homeowners to tackle all of those niggly jobs. When a staging project is undertaken, little maintenance tasks that have been neglected will be easy to spot and tackle. Even if a home doesn't sell or get rented out straight away, it's never a bad idea to take care of an investment properly.

We've collated a few staging tips in this guide that will have any home looking perfect and eminently ready to live in.