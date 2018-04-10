Porch Vs. Deck: which is the more befitting for your home?

Be it the cool evening breeze in summer, the warmth of the sun on a lucky winter day or the pleasing sunshine of spring, being able to enjoy them from the comfort of your own outdoor spaces is bliss. In the modern day scenario of paucity of space, having a porch, deck, balcony, veranda or patio is nothing less than a luxury. Expert professionals have time & again stressed on the importance of having an outdoor space for better ventilation and added comfort of relaxation. And speaking of these spaces, all these outdoor spaces appear similar to a certain extent and we often tend to use them interchangeably. But, there exist clear differences between all of them.

This article talks about these differences and in particular, the differences between a porch and a deck. A porch is a covered area added to the front of the home, while a deck is an open, flat, roofless outdoor space typically at the rear part of the home. The porch structure is outside the building walls, but it may be enclosed in walls, columns or screens extending from the main structure. Decks are generally found adjoining the house. One can enjoy decks only in good weather, whereas a covered/ insulated porch can be enjoyed in any weather/ season. In general, decks are less costly than porches as they don't include the expense of a roof. Porch and deck have some similarities, but this article enlists their differences so that you can make a better informed decision regarding a porch Vs. deck to add to your home.