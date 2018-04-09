5 beautiful accent wall ideas to spruce up your home

Accent walls or also commonly known as “feature walls” are a beautiful concept for any home, provided that you accessorize to match the wall. Focal wall ideas tend to create a sense of artistic flair and yet inspire sophistication and a unique sense of décor style. However, doing your accent wall correctly is not as simple as painting any wall in the room. It’s true that if done incorrectly it will stand out like a “sore thumb” rather than express the sheer beauty that it ought to.

Focal walls naturally tend to draw the attention of the onlooker’s eye, so they are eye-catching. It’s important to bear some of these factors in mind if you want to create the right setting for your feature wall. Pay attention as to how you will incorporate color, the overall wall-design as well as whether or not the wall will be functional. In most cases, people prefer a functional focal wall and not simply a flat painted wall in the room.

If you’d love to create a feature wall of your own and need some guidance, get the help you need right here with experienced professionals.