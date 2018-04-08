Fantastic foyer ideas to make the perfect first impression

Ask any interior designer and they'll tell you that the way you decorate your entrance foyer is absolutely critical as it acts as the first impression that your home makes on both new and returning guests. There's absolutely no sense in crafting a beautiful and well put together property, filled with fantastic furniture and inspired wall coverings, if your foyer is going to be left to basically fend for itself and today, we're going to show you some amazing ways to get a lot more value from your hallway. It's not just aesthetics that need to be taken into account, but practicality too and all of the projects featured in this article have mastered the art of balancing both elements.