Inject warmth into your home with reclaimed wood wall

Adding reclaimed wood into your home spaces is a sureshot way to create a vibe that is clean as well as rustic, and introduces oodles of warmth, style & texture. Versatile to be used in walls, floor as well as furniture, it boasts of a rawness that conveniently balances an overly neutral or modish look and anchors sprawling layouts. Weathered beams & boards ring in ample character and lend the spaces a sense of history.
Reclaimed/ repurposed wood wall is a humble element that can add plentifully to the look of your cozy home, saving a couple of tress at the same time as well! Reclaimed wood boards & planks come from torn-down homes, barns, boats, shipping pallets or even old factories. Some reclaimed barn boards and quality adhesive are enough to bring you a simple yet visually stellar reclaimed wood accent wall. Professional experts also vouch for the worthwhile investment that a reclaimed or repurposed wood wall could be for your budget-friendly dream home.
This article gives you a concise overview of reclaimed wood wall, its applicability to your home spaces and the cost of its installation.
If one has a remodeled or renovated house, it is likely that there will be left over wood pieces, scraps & planks that can be reused and repurposed. A new wall paneled in reclaimed/ salvaged wood can bring in plentiful texture, appealing character & a mellow inviting feel to a space. But it is equally important to ensure visual harmony in the space. Keeping the articulation & details simple to focus on the beauty of the material is a good way to accentuate the noble goodness of the reclaimed wood. Wood accent walls look their best when they are used as an accent feature in the design, rather than overwhelming the room.
Here, the reclaimed wood basically adorns the cabinetry and houses the modern appliances, creating a striking contrast with the modular persona of this hearty kitchen. The soothing neutral palette makes sure that the reclaimed wood works beautifully to impart a humble wholesomeness.
If you would rather have barn board walls but your newly designed home is in South-western part of the USA where barns do not make for a popular architectural style & reclaimed wood might be hard to find, staining new wood planks from the local hardware store to accomplish that welcoming reclaimed look is a great & affordable idea.
Color palette plays a key role in deciding on how to incorporate a reclaimed wood wall. The reclaimed wood finish can vary significantly from a smooth, weathered gray to rough hewn in a myriad of paint colors. When in doubt on which colors to employ with the reclaimed wood, clean white walls are the best bet as they work well with any color of wood.
A lot hinges on the correct choice of wood. Choosing the right reclaimed wood is tricky, considering the variety of sources available. Barns, dilapidated sheds, neglected mills, commercial structures and even your own home if you’re redesigning are some of them. An area with predominance of barns & farmhouses, as in the North-eastern part of the USA, asking around in the neighborhood or among local contractors, or posting a want ad online could be really helpful and save money too.
There can be many differences in the integrity & quality of wood found online, and it is advisable to opt for offline sources where you can see it in person to get a feel for how it has weathered & aged. It is a much better way to look at the distinctive characteristics that make the wood so unique.
This minimalist bedroom has repurposed dark wood walls that go well with the restrained furnishing. Alternately you can use an accent wood wall to highlight a bed; arriving at the most befitting proportion of accent wall to other wall space is crucial.
Finding wood-pieces in good condition, that are not overly warped, and checking for bug infestation are quite important. Reclaimed wood which is non-uniform & brittle may require extra work like carving tongue & groove parts and then milling the surface to have a smooth finish. Many experts recommend Oak and Douglas fir because of their durability & hardness.
Reclaimed/ salvaged wood with distinct age marks is a great design idea as it can impart a beautiful visual history that adds to the overall appearance.
Want to have a feature wall but the repurposed wood planks you wish to use aren't sitting flush next to each other? Simply pour resin to fill any gaps/ undesired holes to solidify them together. In this wonderful reclaimed timber wood feature wall shown here, the gaps have been filled in using a colored resin to produce a striking contrast and throw in a dash of pleasing rusticity.
This reclaimed wood accent wall has been pimped up with original paintwork & color flecks to make it the ideal fit for the bright interiors of an urban dwelling.
Repurposed wood walls and barn board walls are a great option if you wish to add warm country-style rusticity in your modern apartment. And they are energy-efficient too!
Reclaimed timber is quite inexpensive & easy to come by, making it the perfect material to build a large garden shed or a pergola.
When using repurposed, reclaimed or salvaged wood, it is important to watch out for nails & splinters. One must ensure that the wood is properly sanded so that the risk of splinters is reduced. For wood collected from a demolition, it is important to carefully remove any old nails. The wood pieces should then be planed & cut to the requisite shapes & sizes.
A savvy DIY aficionado could take care of this project easily with the right tools and, of course, the right wood. However, experts recommend hiring a professional carpenter, since working with old wood boards can be tricky owing to irregular sizes & shapes. Unless the right tools & machines are available, reclaimed woodwork is better done by a professional finish carpenter. A local reclaimed-wood specialist can be really helpful, even saving time and money. But if you decide to tackle the project yourself, the required supplies will vary as per the condition of the reclaimed wood. Ideally, a nail gun, a chop saw & sandpaper on hand should do the job. It is useful to know the square footage of the wall to be covered as this will also help with the budgeting.
Be it the garden fence, accent wall of the living room or a the modest wall cladding of the family room, cost of installing a reclaimed wood wall is highly variable, depending upon the material, the area covered as well as the technical help utilized. It goes without saying, that for DIYers the cost of hiring professional help will be zero. Generally, the cost for reclaimed wood should run about $5 to $8/ sf, depending upon the wood quality.
For the cheaper wood, it is likely that you will need to have more of it trimmed & planed to rid of the bad parts, while the wood planks priced higher will already be taken care of for quality.
Hardwood on the walls offers a very durable and easily workable option. Hardwood walls can be painted, sealed, stained and finished using protective coatings. With hardwood, having a variety of colors, patterns & finishes is possible. There are some things to remember when looking to install a hardwood wall:
1) Decide well in advance the height of the wall to best determine the wall layout. Floor-to-ceiling paneling, stacking the hardwood over the existing baseboard trim & then running it up to the ceiling/ crown molding trim near the ceiling, running wood wainscoting around the lower 1/3rd of the space, or simply using an alternate material as wainscot & running the wood on the upper 2/3rd of the wall are some alternatives.
2) Positioning is very important so that the layout is proper & wastage is minimum. This is particularly essential when working with reclaimed lumber & there is a limited supply of raw material. Run the planks diagonally, horizontally or vertically and stagger the joints as you deem fit. A common layout is where 15% of the length of the first board is cut off in the second row, and the length of the first board is reduced by another 15 % in the third row (staggering); one can continue & repeat the pattern as appropriate. With reclaimed wood, random lengths of wood can be easily utilized.
3) Though installation depends on personal choice & the type of hardwood, the general rule is that the planking be glued directly onto the drywall. The planks can alternatively be nailed/ screwed in place directly through the drywall into wall studs. When working with thicker woods, it is advisable to install the wood directly on wall studs or on top of a plywood layer where it is glued, screwed or nailed in place as preferred.
If you wish to have some more wall ideas, have a look at this article.