Eclectic Sophistication Meets Unique Art in this West Village Townhouse in Manhattan

While some people could pressume the glamorous Manhattan to be strictly modern and contemporary, one tends to forget all the beauty that comes from tapping into “old world” designs that have shaped the future of furniture and design as we know it. In this 360 article, we see how architects cleverly make use of texture, elements, design and, color to create a charming home.

Architects and designers created the ideal home that expresses the owner’s personality, appreciation of art and design throughout several years. This eclectic marriage showcases some beautiful French Restoration pieces as well as contemporary touches blended with some of the most intriguing art sculptures and paint collections. The designers also added some naturalistic era bathroom accents while blending 70’s and Art Deco inspired architecture radiating throughout this 4 story gem of a house.