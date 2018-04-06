7 pictures that will make you want to book a trip!

Home might be where the heart is, but when it comes to taking a trip away to relax and recuperate, it's never a bad idea to drink in some inspiration from around the world, which is what we have on offer for you today.
We've found a host of amazing properties, sumptuous gardens and even a breathtaking bathroom to show you today, each of which will have you daydreaming about leaving the hustle and bustle of everyday life behind for a few days, so we have to tip our caps to the architects and interior designers that curated each of these spaces.
Whether you're in the mood or a few days of lounging around by a pool or have a desire to get back to nature, come and take a look at some homes that will have you booking some time off work and packing your suitcase!
Wow! We can only imagine what the actual house here looks like, but who cares when the garden offers such sumptuous luxury and amazing outdoor enjoyment? With a pretty rustic pool house leading to a sociable and fully furnished little terrace and then, the crowning glory of a tropical pool, would you ever actually want to spend any time inside the property?
All you'd need is a bathing suit, a barbecue and somebody to while away the days with. Heaven on earth!
You must wonder what it would be like to live like a movie star now and then; we know we do! A home like this one naturally makes us want to book a lavish holiday property for a few days and just forget that we have to work a regular job to pay for the privilege!
A decadent pool, covered terrace and elegant patio furniture all come together here to make every day feel like a holiday. Add some pool loungers and it would be very difficult to ever go back to reality!
If this home doesn't scream of LA elegance, we don't know what will! With a huge amount of glazing in place, sophisticated pool loungers, elegantly minimal landscaping and an infinity pool, this home is nothing if not the perfect location for a five star holiday or two! Can't you just imagine spending some time here and lounging around as the sun goes down? Perhaps a property like this could be rented for a few days on AirBnB or something… ?
What's a holiday worth if it isn't a complete change from the norm? If you live in a busy city and work a 9-5 job, there could be nothing better than really leaving civilization behind for a few days and we think that this picture will absolutely inspire you to pack light and get away from it all!
A stunning wooden home, complete with breathtaking views and not a neighbor in sight, this house will definitely inspire even the most committed urbanites to enjoy a simpler existence, if only for a few days!
We all have bathrooms in out homes, but how many of us can actually say that we get to lay back in a steaming hot bath and drink in a sea view? Very few we dare say! With no privacy concerns, thanks to a total lack of neighboring houses, this is the perfect place to indulge in a spot of self-care and ultimate relaxation.
While some people yearn for hot tubs and jacuzzis, we can see the benefit of a bathroom with unhampered views of calm blue waters and clear skies. We're packing our bags already, aren;t you?
Country homes are fabulous but chief amongst them are ranches! Sitting atop gorgeous hillsides and overlooking endless plains of flora and fauna, a ranch is the ideal location for forgetting about the trials and tribulations of real life for a few days and if you can enjoy some horse riding and outdoor pursuits, so much the better.
Can you really imagine many things nicer than sitting out on a covered terrace and watching the sun go down with loved ones? Neither can we!
The point of a holiday is to do as little as possible, in a bid to top up the energy tanks, which is why this house really appeals to us! Lazy mornings, long lie-ins and days spent entirely in bed (ahem!) should always be on the menu and if incredible natural views can be enjoyed from the comfort of a sumptuous bed, why wouldn't you take advantage of them? We are seriously scouring AirBnB right now, to try and find a house that offers such fabulous facilities, aren't you?
