How to use a four poster bed canopy to good effect

Four poster bed canopy curtains can instantly transform a boring bedroom into a fairytale boudoir, just ask any interior designer, but there's so much more to them than romance, as this guide will prove.

Given that there are numerous bed styles to choose from, it makes perfect sense to make the most of a four poster design, once it has been selected, which is why four poster bed canopy drapes need to be very carefully and thoughtfully chosen. Not only is the initial selection process important, but the way the drapes are actually arranged and on what style of four poster bed will all contribute to either a beautifully elegant and relaxing bedroom with a romantic twist or a space that feels like a novelty theme gone wrong. This guide has been curated to showcase some of the best uses of four poster canopy curtains and should act as serious inspiration for anyone considering a bolder style of bed.