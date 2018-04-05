How to use a four poster bed canopy to good effect

Four poster bed canopy curtains can instantly transform a boring bedroom into a fairytale boudoir, just ask any interior designer, but there's so much more to them than romance, as this guide will prove.
Given that there are numerous bed styles to choose from, it makes perfect sense to make the most of a four poster design, once it has been selected, which is why four poster bed canopy drapes need to be very carefully and thoughtfully chosen. Not only is the initial selection process important, but the way the drapes are actually arranged and on what style of four poster bed will all contribute to either a beautifully elegant and relaxing bedroom with a romantic twist or a space that feels like a novelty theme gone wrong. This guide has been curated to showcase some of the best uses of four poster canopy curtains and should act as serious inspiration for anyone considering a bolder style of bed.
For a fresh and seasonal take on a four poster bed canopy covering, how about tapping into a staple look? Florals, in spring, work particularly well as they bring a little of the outdoor life indoors and help to create a pretty, relaxing and somewhat refreshing aesthetic.
To counteract the softness of floral canopies, a great idea is to choose a metal four poster bed framework. The combination of hard and soft finishes work so well and one of the main colors in the drapes can be extended into the bed linens as well, for a really cohesive look. It's even possible to go seasonal with floral drapes, as some rust tones and heavier fabrics can be used in the cooler months.
When a simple four poster bed canopy frame in in place, especially within a more contemporary setting, one-color drapes work very well indeed. By using the frame color as a guiding element, symbiotic drapes can be selected, so for pale wooden frames, a lighter canopy color will work vert well to create a somewhat Scandinavian vibe, while dark frames can easily adapt to richer, more eye-catching shades.
Here, a black four poster bed frame looks spectacular when combined with elegant mustard drapes to add a serious pop of color that also helps to radiate out warmth into the wider room and naturally allows for some gorgeous gold accents to be used to great effect as well.
Four poster bed canopy ideas always seem to evoke images of fairytale romance and there's absolutely nothing wrong with playing on that notion. Sheer white gauzy drapes look utterly fantastic in any bedroom that has been finished in pastel hues and with country-style furniture. Creating such a wonderfully sumptuous and inherently charming space, sheer canopies are the last word in decadent and romantic accessories.
Here, an antique white bed frame looks just the ticket with understated white drapes and by using traditional duck egg blue as an accent hue in the bed linen, there is a timeless appeal that is hard to beat.
The idea of four poster beds always bring to mind certain motifs and in terms of traditional design, nothing beats an ornate bed frame that has been finished with very heavy tapestry-style drapes. To take the look a step further, a matching pelmet can be added, to tie the fabric in and coordinating rugs and furniture items complete the look.
It's very common to see ornate dark wood four poster beds finished with eye-catching red and gold fabrics, which is why heavy wool brocades work so perfectly and create a terrifically luxurious and decadent finish. With a slew of vintage rugs and period appropriate accessories in place as well, a bedroom can almost look like a historical recreation space!
Now here's an absolutely amazing idea! When canopy designs are a little overwhelming and hard to choose between, it can be a terrific idea to paint the bed frame itself and then simply plump for a plain canopy style. Taking mid-century modern notions and making them more personal allows for a real sense of interior design flair to be explored, while also giving a nod to artisan furniture styles of the past as well.
Here, a vibrant coral orange looks incredible on the structural framework of the bed and with simple white drapes in place, a certain level of freshness has been maintained. This is definitely not the right route for anyone that has trouble sticking to a design scheme for a long period of time, as painting a bed will take a lot of time and effort, but if a favorite color is already known, it can offer a more fun and uplifting variation to traditional bed design!
For a beautiful and simple four poster bed canopy DIY project, how about hanging some simple white drapes to an understated and rustic wooden four poster frame? Given how chic and unfussy rustic styling is, there would be no need for complicated canopy fixings or curtain tracks as simple staples will create the perfect finish, be invisible and take mere seconds to put in place.
Rustic four poster beds always seem to combine that rough and ready nature of camping with elegant home design in the best possible way, which is why we really love the look of this particular bed. So pretty, romantic and yet uncontrived, this might be our favorite canopy style so far.
Finally, it might sound a little strange, but a four poster bed, complete with gorgeous canopies, would be ideal for a kid's bedroom, especially if a bunkbed design could be created!This fantastic picture is proof that such a notion can yield incredible results.
With a double bed on the top of a four poster frame, there's more than enough space for two kids to share a bedroom and what with the top level enjoying natural privacy, some sheer drapes on the lower level help to create a private little haven for whoever gets the ground floor bunk. Younger children would like funky drapes, but teens would probably enjoy more grown up and simple options.