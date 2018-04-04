Magnificent house renovation through fire restoration in Chevy Chase

Every year families all over the United States are affected by house fires. House fires can be caused by various reasons including neglected electrical work, heating equipment misuse, smoking indoors and not making sure cigarette butts are out completely, flammable liquids, candles and wild fires to name a few. That being said, this article shares how professional home renovation team in Chevy Chase help to give this family house a renewed breath of fresh air by completely restoring and renovating their home after fire damage.
Fire restoration should always be undertaken by a professional because in that way you can ensure that you’re getting work that is trusted and certified for quality.
What a beautiful family space, this restored lounge is ready for all seasons bringing in light through automated window coverings, plus a delightful fireplace ready for winter. The neutral colors set the tone for a comfortable space made for relaxing.
This room is a treat as it features neutral colors, texture and excellent natural light coming through the large scale windows. The piano adds to the charm of classical music that can be enjoyed here in this relaxing setting of chic beauty.
This home office space was cleverly used by the designers to accommodate more overall workspace as well as books and other reading materials with custom floor to ceiling cabinetry. The room features a large window with shutters that are easily adjustable to control the amount of light coming in.
Dining is a wonderful time to enjoy the family and recap on the day’s events. This dining room is rustic and comfortable and accommodates plenty of seating space plus additional packing and storage facility.
This bathroom has a unique characteristic of its own with a Hot Wheels collection on the wall display. It also has a custom round-design basin vanity area complementing a beautiful patterned wall.
This master bedroom stands out and is true to its sheer mastery. It features a blend of comfort drawing inspiration from Mediterranean designs with a wood-beamed ceiling and fan plus large windows for maximum light during the day. This room is a wonderful fusion of Mediterranean meets eclectic.
You can never have enough areas to relax, if our home allows for it then why not make the best of every inch of space available. This master bedroom also features a lovely private lounge, nothing short of bliss.
The master bathroom features a beautiful free-standing tub that makes unwinding simply a treat. This shower for two does wonders allowing the couple to save even more time getting ready for their day by simultaneously using the shower. Who wouldn’t want to relax in this simple yet modern bathroom?
This washroom takes care of everything from dishes to laundry and once more showcasing the designers excellent use of space.
This kitchen was restored and remodeled to feature high-end appliances, a stunning round marble-top island, metal range hood and plenty of storage space.
Here the family enjoys everything from billiards and fuse ball to freshly popped corn and simply put, this special room is truly a fun factor in the home.
The restoration includes this additional media room which is excellent for quality leisure time.
This home is not short of bathrooms and this one is designed well, again maximizing the use of space in this home.
This additional seating area and media room next to the games area can accommodate more people for socializing.
With the ideal HVAC system in place, furniture and electronics as well as the seamless use of space and designing excellence makes this home truly one to be enjoyed for a long time to come!
