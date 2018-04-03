7 inspiring kid room color options for your little ones

A themed kiddie’s room inspires fun and creativity, which is why it’s also a very clever choice when sprucing up your child’s room. While your teens may not fancy themes as much as young children, they too could appreciate some form of theme whether it be sports or music for example. Some fantastic themes for young children include pirates, princesses, space or their favorite cartoons and characters. Even as a themed room, the clever use of color will add to significantly helping to stimulate a positive mood for your child whether they're playing or winding down to sleep.

Red is not a popular color scheme for kid’s rooms as the color tends to subconsciously evoke aggressive behavior, anger and hyperactivity. So while you could maybe add small touches or red accents, it’s best to keep to the calming and positively stimulating colors available for your children’s rooms.

Do you want even more inspiration? Have a look at this ideabook “14 fabulous Ideas for your Kid’s Room”