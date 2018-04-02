Life hacks: how to declutter for a better life

It's a well known fact that taking the time to complete a proper declutter every now and then will lead to a more productive and beautiful home, but recent studies suggest that there's an added bonus; a better life! Ask any interior designer and they'll tell you that an unfussy and well organized home is key to good home health, but now that we know improved health is also on the cards, it's a task well worth undertaking.

We've created a handy guide to explain how to declutter the main rooms in a home and what impact can reasonably be expected, so grab some refuse bags and let's get started!