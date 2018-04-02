Life hacks: how to declutter for a better life

It's a well known fact that taking the time to complete a proper declutter every now and then will lead to a more productive and beautiful home, but recent studies suggest that there's an added bonus; a better life! Ask any interior designer and they'll tell you that an unfussy and well organized home is key to good home health, but now that we know improved health is also on the cards, it's a task well worth undertaking.
We've created a handy guide to explain how to declutter the main rooms in a home and what impact can reasonably be expected, so grab some refuse bags and let's get started!
We are in no way suggesting that everything in a living room gets thrown out and replaced now and then, as that would simply be wasteful, but taking the time to regularly audit items that are out on display could lead to a much improved mindset and outlook on life.
Displaying pictures and trinkets that induce nostalgia is wonderful, but anything that alludes to a less positive mindset should be stowed away. For example, holiday memorabilia is terrific and demonstrates a keenness to travel, but don't keep things on show if there was a hiccup, as subconsciously, memories of a negative experience will remain in your mind. If you had food poisoning on a family holiday, don't force yourself to remember it, when a photo of a family wedding or some fun art could make for a better display.
Bathrooms seem to be magnets for clutter and debris, what with numerous toiletries and accessories always being out on display, but taking the time to keep surfaces clear will naturally promote a far more relaxed state of mind. The one room in the house that should be conducive to self-care and revitalization, a bathroom needs to be minimally furnished and properly organized, with as few bottles and toiletries out on show as possible, which is why a regular declutter is essential.
If nothing else, some handy storage would be a good investment, so that everything can be hidden away, when not in use.
A clean and tidy kitchen is more than just an attractive addition to a home, it's a healthy one too! By keeping countertops free of food and appliances, a natural propensity for healthier eating and considered consumption will be ingrained, leading to better general health and an improved mindset.
If you do need a few things out on display, try to gear them towards healthier choices, such as fruit and home-grown herbs.
There are people in the world that claim to be naturally messy and able to work in untidy spaces, but a decent declutter of a home office or study will ALWAYS lead to increased productivity. Having a place for everything and keeping everything in its place will lead to better work practices, but taking things a step further and discarding anything that doesn't have an intrinsic usefulness or aesthetic value will really up the ante in terms of workmanship.
If nothing else, we suggest resetting a desk every day, so that come the next morning, it is ready to work at. An effective filing system is a must and if retail therapy is too hard to ignore, try investing in a comfortable seat, for when a screen break is needed.
We can't discuss decluttering without turning our attention to master bedrooms, as they are frequently overrun with discarded clothing, toiletries and all manner of other items. You might not notice this having an impact on your sleeping patterns, but subconsciously, mess really will play on your mind.
Always look to hang and fold clothes properly, to keep the bedroom floor free and clear, keep bedside tables empty, ventilate every day and be sure to treat yourself to fresh bed linen every week. You'll sleep better than you ever have before!
Finally, maintaining a clutter-free garden will absolutely lead to a better quality of life, as you'll be far more likely to want to spend time outside, when the weather permits. A healthy injection of vitamin D is critical for good health and a positive mindset, so why not seek to curate a simple and unfussy garden aesthetic, with just enough furniture to allow for outdoor relaxation and even dining? You might find that you become a little more sociable as well, which is a wonderful natural mood enhancer.