7 Popular Siding Materials to Consider

When building a house, you’re given a variety of materials, elements and aspects to work with, especially when it comes to house siding options for your home. This is the very material that will form the exteriors as well as some of the interiors of your house once the construction is complete. Choosing the appropriate side depends on the climate and location of the house you’d like to build and bearing in mind the fact that they cannot simply be changed without the actual structure being affected.
Timber wood is an ideal option for siding because it is made from natural and sustainable materials. If there’s one tip to consider is whether or not the material you use will be durable and low maintenance. Timber and other forms of wood materials are suitable exterior siding for cold climates due to their ability to naturally provide insulation and thus help to reduce the cost of electricity. They do however, require maintenance in order to keep it in the best condition and free from pests and weather damage over the years.
Board lap siding is great for the farm environment; they are also low maintenance and provides a cost-effective solution when it comes to long-term investment. Other advantageous include some being fire resistant and having the ability to be more durable against storms and thus the ideal choice for storm-prone regions. Board lap siding can also be made available in materials like metal, cement and aluminum. They’re easy to work with and can be used if you’re going for a simple style that does not require too much intricate design.
A stucco side is simple, yet can be made to blend well with most forms of house designs such as a more modern or contemporary house, a rustic Mediterranean design, the classic or a traditional colonial architecture design. They can have a smooth or rough texture to create a more prominent surface. When making use of natural stucco material, it’s able to be more self-preserving with the ability to reduce moisture build-up and eliminating the chances of mold development. Stucco is also a good option for better insulation helping to keep homes cool in summer and warm in winter.
Cement panels are a popular choice and are usually sold in standard sizes with an option to custom-size. People often prefer this as a modern house design because of their look being almost rugged yet sporting straight lines and a totally different take to regular house designs.
Stone sides are wonderful surfaces that are not only durable and versatile but also very beautiful and truly set the tone for style and elegance. These are great choices for contemporary as well as classic homes and are easy to care for because they are mostly natural with some being engineered to resemble actual stone.
Metal side materials are suitable as a modern siding house material option and are often used in passive houses. They are treated to suit certain weather conditions and can do more than just simply be part of the aesthetics of the home itself as some contribute to the energy efficiency of the building.
Bricks share similar features with stone side materials and are also long-lasting, durable and very low maintenance. What’s more is that with brick you can also enjoy a more flexibility thus making it the popular option for various designed houses and even larger building structures.
When considering house exteriors materials costs, you’ll notice that they vary one from the other which is influenced by their ability to be self-sustaining, low maintenance, and durable to the natural elements. Fiber cement panels can range between $8 to $13 sq ft whereas wood siding options can vary from natural to engineered wood textures an average $5 to $12 sq ft. Brick and stone side materials can differ in price too and are estimated at $6 to $26 per sq. ft, depending on the type of brick or stone being used.
