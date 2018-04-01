Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Gorgeous Kitchen Renovation in Potomac Maryland

Nancy Amon Nancy Amon
“Cook’s Kitchen” Renovation in Potomac, Maryland, BOWA - Design Build Experts BOWA - Design Build Experts Kitchen
Loading admin actions …

The ideal house is inspirational for all families and yes, while you may already have your existing home, there may be features about it that limits its function and form in the broad sense. In this 360 article, we will see how a limited functional kitchen is transformed into a beautiful cook’s kitchen that cannot be denied!

Interior architects responsible for these beautiful kitchen designs as seen here used their professional skills and abilities to help truly create a sense of family mealtimes in a space where you’re not left out from all the socializing. They cleverly crafted a cook’s kitchen that’s to be enjoyed to its fullest.

Beautiful view from the hallway

“Cook’s Kitchen” Renovation in Potomac, Maryland BOWA - Design Build Experts Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
BOWA—Design Build Experts

“Cook’s Kitchen” Renovation in Potomac, Maryland

BOWA - Design Build Experts
BOWA—Design Build Experts
BOWA - Design Build Experts

Stepping into the hallway gives way to a “sneak-peak” at the stunning kitchen that has lots to offer, extending onward into a beautiful space. The chic archway allows easy access to the kitchen as well and adds a sense of old-world beauty to the home.

Open-dining experience

“Cook’s Kitchen” Renovation in Potomac, Maryland BOWA - Design Build Experts Kitchen
BOWA—Design Build Experts

“Cook’s Kitchen” Renovation in Potomac, Maryland

BOWA - Design Build Experts
BOWA—Design Build Experts
BOWA - Design Build Experts

The duel islands allow for the cook to enjoy the company of those dining-in and to join them. This specific kitchen design makes things a lot more spacious and comfortable with more packing space and countertops to get the maximum benefits of this exquisite kitchen.

Island design for more function in the kitchen renovation

“Cook’s Kitchen” Renovation in Potomac, Maryland BOWA - Design Build Experts Kitchen
BOWA—Design Build Experts

“Cook’s Kitchen” Renovation in Potomac, Maryland

BOWA - Design Build Experts
BOWA—Design Build Experts
BOWA - Design Build Experts

The designers did a wonderful job by adding two islands, one for dining and the other for the cook to perform their magic. This island has a 6 plate gas stove top which helps to cut on cooking time plus a generous counter-top workspace.

Open-plan for more socializing

“Cook’s Kitchen” Renovation in Potomac, Maryland BOWA - Design Build Experts Kitchen
BOWA—Design Build Experts

“Cook’s Kitchen” Renovation in Potomac, Maryland

BOWA - Design Build Experts
BOWA—Design Build Experts
BOWA - Design Build Experts

The kitchen is open-planned and showcases lots of windows allowing fresh air and light to filter through, creating a wonderful, bright ambiance. The luxury design is a breath of fresh air as it allows the home-owners the opportunity to enjoy their visitors and entertain them while still being able to prep the meal.

Curved counter for added accessibility

“Cook’s Kitchen” Renovation in Potomac, Maryland BOWA - Design Build Experts Kitchen
BOWA—Design Build Experts

“Cook’s Kitchen” Renovation in Potomac, Maryland

BOWA - Design Build Experts
BOWA—Design Build Experts
BOWA - Design Build Experts

This curved-style counter not only adds accessibility throughout the kitchen, but the designers went ahead and added a generous amount of countertops for versatility and room to work, eat and simply enjoy a drink. The built-in cabinets provide that much needed and adequate storage facility of all kitchen items and groceries while still keeping everything close at hand. What’s more is the light cream countertops work well as a contrast to the dark wood cabinetry adding to the chic style showcased by this Maryland kitchen.

Beautiful at every angle

“Cook’s Kitchen” Renovation in Potomac, Maryland BOWA - Design Build Experts Kitchen
BOWA—Design Build Experts

“Cook’s Kitchen” Renovation in Potomac, Maryland

BOWA - Design Build Experts
BOWA—Design Build Experts
BOWA - Design Build Experts

When looking at this beautifully renovated kitchen, there’s no denying the fact that it’s truly magnificent from every angle. As a bonus, high-end kitchen appliances were also added which continues the sense of form, function and pure finesse that’s to be expected from a stunning cook’s kitchen.

A kitchen is one of the rooms that attract many people because it’s here where you can truly express interior architecture, design and grand style all in one space. So if you’re looking for a boost in inspiration for your kitchen renovation project then look no further than homify --- fill out the Free Consultation form to get help from our professionals. 

Pots and pans storage ideas to take note of
Are you ready to go ahead with those beautiful kitchen renovation plans?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks