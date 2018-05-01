Cleaning guide: how to clean your glass shower doors properly?

It might seem a little reductive to explain, in full, why glass shower doors need to be kept clean, but as we've already said, some people genuinely believe that showers and their surrounding enclosures are self-cleaning, due to the amount of water being used in them every day. This absolutely is not the case, however, as the following issues can quickly build-up and create a nasty problem:

- Water stains. Left unattended to, water stains can crystalize and form a crust on a glass door. This makes them very hard to remove, especially without causing scratches.

- Soap and shampoo residue. It's easy to think that shampoo and soap will simply rinse away in the shower, but as it gets slathered on, residue will naturally fly around, coating the glass door. This scum will dry pretty quickly and create terrible smears.

- Mold build-up. Left wet and streaky, excess moisture can easily turn into mold and mildew in a shower, leaving glass doors looking like a veritable health hazard.

Now we know why glass shower doors need to be cleaned, let's find out how.