10 large living room ideas to fall in love with!

It's no secret that the living room is the main and most used room in any home. Usually located in the heart of a property, it naturally becomes a social hub that everybody enjoys convening and relaxing in, but the bigger the space, the more of a problem it can become when it comes to decorating.

So many people are focused on trying to make more of a modest living room that those with generous spaces to play with can be a little overlooked, but that is no longer the case, as this guide has been designed to offer a plethora of large living room ideas. When it comes to the question of how to decorate a large living room, there are numerous incredible techniques that can be brought into play and some of them are so deceptively simple that it's shockingly easy to over look them.

We've identified some key motifs for not only maximizing the potential of a huge lounge, but also adding a sense of proportion and usability as well and we've listed them below.