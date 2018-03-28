Transitional style: what it is and how to capture it

For a proper definition of transitional style, interior decorators will be the best bet, as they design with the genre in mind regularly, but a little visual explanation never goes to waste, which is why this guide has been put together. As a starting point, however, in essence, transitional design is all about a natural marriage of modern and traditional styles, to create a fresh and beautiful interior aesthetic.

Modern traditional homes are such an eclectic collection of recognizable antique and old fashioned motifs, alongside charming contemporary installations. On paper, the bringing together of two elements that are so seemingly apposed to each other shouldn't work but in reality, the juxtaposition of old and new create a terrifically stylish and enjoyable finish.