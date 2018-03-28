Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

These 6 pieces of colorful furniture are ABSOLUTE must haves!

SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY SHILPI CHAKRAVARTY
Soho House, Hinson Design Group Hinson Design Group Modern Living Room
Loading admin actions …

Whether it is the elegant dining set sitting pretty in your formal dining room or the comfy sofa set adorning your spacious living room, furniture is a key element that has a significant say in the overall look of your home. It is equally important to incorporate colors in the furnishing elements, without which any space looks devoid of life. Irrespective of the style adopted to design the home interiors, a tasteful color palette is essential to visually appealing spaces. And this is exactly what today’s homify story is all about.

Colorful furnishing elements breathe vibrancy into the space they occupy. Even with a background of neutral colors or pastel hues, befitting colorful furniture adds a refreshing pop & serves as practical decor. Lately, design experts and room decorators have been exploring creative options for colorful furniture items to pimp up living spaces. So, be it the peppy green chairs surrounding your Oak wood dining table or that new cherry red credenza sitting by the pastel blue bedroom wall, colors on furniture enliven the room and add a personal touch.

This article brings to you 6 wonderful examples of colorful furniture that are undeniably chic and will make for a worthwhile addition to your home. Excited? Take a look!

1. The fetching no-frills vermilion chairs enhance the welcoming heartiness of modern dining.

Modern Farmhouse Dining Room Larina Kase Interior Design Modern Dining Room Solid Wood Grey reclaimed wood table,farmhouse table,red chairs,red dining chairs,eclectic dining space
Larina Kase Interior Design

Modern Farmhouse Dining Room

Larina Kase Interior Design
Larina Kase Interior Design
Larina Kase Interior Design

2. Light yellow accents of the L-shaped sofa are complemented by the jazzy cushions to extend a cushy invite.

Custom Fine Artwork, RTY Fine Art RTY Fine Art ArtworkPictures & paintings
RTY Fine Art

Custom Fine Artwork

RTY Fine Art
RTY Fine Art
RTY Fine Art

3. These black chairs make a bold style statement with the contrastingly bright rug in this eclectic dining area.

Bright and Eclectic Foggy Bottom Apartment, NAFASI NAFASI Eclectic style dining room
NAFASI

Bright and Eclectic Foggy Bottom Apartment

NAFASI
NAFASI
NAFASI

4. This glossy blue sideboard with handle-free fronts adds to the modishness of the purple-violet wall.

View of the bathroom from the master bedroom Sergio Mannino Studio Modern Bedroom Concrete Purple/Violet
Sergio Mannino Studio

View of the bathroom from the master bedroom

Sergio Mannino Studio
Sergio Mannino Studio
Sergio Mannino Studio

5. Peppy royal blue of these chairs goes beautifully with both wood and white, to augment the luminous ambiance.

Soho Living Room Lighting Hinson Design Group Modern Living Room Lighting Design,Modern Lighting,Dining Room Lighting
Hinson Design Group

Soho Living Room Lighting

Hinson Design Group
Hinson Design Group
Hinson Design Group

6. Orange-hued suggestions of these roomy chairs redefine snugness with the peppy cushions adorning the beige couch.

Georgetown Living Room Lighting Hinson Design Group Modern Living Room Lighting Design,Recessed,Art Work Lighting
Hinson Design Group

Georgetown Living Room Lighting

Hinson Design Group
Hinson Design Group
Hinson Design Group

Amazing ideas to take home, all of them, aren’t they? If you have some more amazing ideas of your own for such colorful furniture but wish to run them by a professional before trying them out, please feel free to check out our free consultation services here.

11 stylish art deco interior design inspirations for your home!
How does your furniture convey liveliness through colors?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks