Crafting a delightful outdoor space in the form of a stylish and sunny patio is an endeavour well worth committing to, but it does require a certain level of commitment to upkeep and maintenance. In particular, outdoor furniture will need to be maintained, not just structurally though, as the cushions will have to be attended to, to prevent sun fade and lots of cleaning will be necessary, to prolong the life of the cushions themselves.

In terms of cleaning techniques, there are a number that seem to have become second nature, such as looking after indoor carpets, but when it comes to how to clean outdoor cushions, it seems as though it's only upholstery professionals that know all the secrets!

We've put this guide together to offer a comprehensive rundown of all the ongoing care practices that need to be addressed in a bid to make outdoor cushions stay plump and colorful for many summers to come.