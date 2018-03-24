Pendant lights over island installations: a new trend

There's a new trend exploding in the kitchen design world and it's installing pendant lights over island kitchen island counters. Pendant lighting is not only elegant, stylish and utterly incredible to behold, it also offers a very practical application in the form of targeted lighting where it is needed most in a busy kitchen.

As with any new trend, installing pendant lights has come about as a form of evolutionary design, thanks to kitchen islands becoming one of the most sought after inclusions in busy home spaces. Not only are islands popular because of the added practicality they bring to a food prep area, they have been doing double-duty and providing an informal dining surface too, in the form of pretty breakfast bars, which is all well and good in the morning, but can be an issue at night.

Who wants to sit down to a meal that they can't actually see very well? This might be a great way to get kids to eat their vegetables, but for everyone else, part of the joy of sitting down to a meal is being able to enjoy the full sensory experience and while flush-fit spotlights would add a lot of illumination, it won't be targeted, which is why pendants have burst onto the kitchen design scheme.

We've put together this handy guide to answer any and all questions about kitchen pendant lighting, to help with more informed decision-making.