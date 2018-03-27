11 stylish art deco interior design inspirations for your home!

The definition of Art deco is that of a magnificent era that has shaped the way we look at regular design by introducing a lavish sense of art and style for furniture, buildings, jewellery, clothes and even cars. The concept was first seen in France even before WWI and it showcased a unique sense of modernism and art that defied what the “norm” was back then. Get the help you need from passionate interior professionals right here at homify.

Art deco interior design is a combination of bold design, art and architecture. It is sophisticated and glamorous and you too can have it part of your living spaces at home. It’s simple to achieve and wonderful for any sized home!