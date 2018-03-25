Wondering what to do with an extra room? 8 amazing ideas!

In modern urban living, the paucity of space has forced contemporary housing to evolve with small sized home spaces that integrate functionalities. And in such a scenario, having an extra room is true luxury. There are plenty of spare room ideas that can be worked, based on the tastes & needs of the family members. One can have a library/ study, an extra bedroom, a guest room, a kids’ playroom, a small home-office, a recreation room, a private living room… .the list is endless. Enlisting the help of interior designers, a disused or empty room can be furnished as required, or even left as it is to be employed later on when needed.

All said and done, whether it is a spacious or even a small spare room, there exists a world of creative possibilities to give it a novel practicality. Read on for some useful spare room ideas and think about your space in an entirely new way!